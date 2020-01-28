Mum’s $12 Kmart iron hack stuns shoppers

Mum replaces ironing board with $12 Memory Foam Bath Mat and shoppers are loving it.

WE'VE all been guilty of it - when you're too lazy to get the ironing board out and still expect a perfect, creaseless result.

It's the chore most people despise doing, but an Aussie woman has come up with a quick, cheap and clever solution to make the tedious task less painful.

Posting in the Facebook group Kmart Hacks & Decor, the Kmart shopper revealed how she

used the store's $12 memory foam bath mat to create a makeshift ironing board.

And the results? Creaseless and better than ever, according to the creative mum.

"For those of us too lazy to get the ironing board out for 1 item. Kmart Memory foam bath mat does the trick really well. I think it's better," she wrote alongside a snap of the affordable product on her kitchen bench.

A Kmart shopper has revealed she uses the store’s $12 memory foam bath mat when she can’t be bothered pulling out her ironing board – and fellow shoppers love the idea. Picture: Facebook/ KmartHacks&Decor

This is what it looks like. Picture: Kmart

"My clothes are wrinkle-free with less work and doesn't hurt the bench," she added.

Her post has attracted more than 1000 reactions and more than 100 comments from equally impressed shoppers.

"Wow fantastic idea," one woman wrote.

"Thank you!!! Excellent idea … I hate getting the board out for something little," said another.

"Ahhh you are speaking my language. Getting the ironing board is just too much work," a third person commented, while another said: "I need this!!"

One woman said she loved the idea and had been using her bath mat for years.

"Only thing I noticed is after a couple years the rubber backing wears a little faster on the one that gets ironing done on it. Not a biggy though, cheap to replace," she explained.

The woman posted about her makeshift ironing board in a popular Kmart group on Facebook.

It left many of the group’s users very impressed.

"That's a good idea, I usually just use a folded beach towel," said another woman.

"We also use a beach towel when we can't be bothered getting the board out," a second person also said.

However, while the quick and cheap hack has proved popular, some have warned to approach with caution.

"Be careful to pick a lower heat setting so the foam and plastic backing don't melt!" one woman advised.

"I've used a linen setting with it and so far it's fine. Very wary though. And yes. I haven't ironed in 25 years, but the linen at the moment is gorgeous … my hubby thinks the aliens did something to me. Lol," another woman added.

Others said they were eager to give it a go.

It's not the first hack to go viral in recent days. Earlier this week another woman posted about how she used dishwashing tablets to clean her washing machine - and it turned plenty of heads.

The clean-appliance-loving woman wrote in the Facebook group "Mums Who Clean", revealing her nifty trick with the page's 177,000 members.

She accompanied her revelation with a photo of her dirty washing machine water after using four dishwashing tablets to remove the built-up dirt and mould that is often trapped inside the household item.

A woman recently posted to a Facebook group how impressed she was by a dishwashing tablet hack used to clean her washing machine. Picture: Facebook

"This is only 5 minutes into the dishwater tablet hack," she wrote, adding, "I'm disgusted yet impressed."

Hundreds of people commented in disbelief.

"I did mine yesterday. I used three tablets and couldn't believe the water started going brown within a few minutes," one shocked woman wrote.

"How do u do this?? Mine needs a good clean!!!" said another.

"Thanks for the inspiration ladies!" added a third.