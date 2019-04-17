Mums in frenzy over $1.25 product's magic power on stains

Helene Dyke couldn't believe the result in her home. Source: Supplied.

A cheap Aldi cleaning product is being praised online for a special power it's not designed for.

Mums in a Facebook cleaning group are raving about the $1.25 Aldi Di-San stain remover, but not for its laundry duties.

The mothers have discovered it not only removes stains from clothes but also works wonders on stubborn grout stains - even cleaning dirt that has built up over ten years.

Mum Amie Brennan said she only did a "first lazy ass attempt" with the spray on her bathroom floors, and was stunned with the result.

"Minimal effort involved. Sprayed it on, left it for a bit. Light scrub of the grout with the grout brush, wipe clean. Who knew I had white grout under there," she said.

"Where have you been all my life Di-San?"

The Facebook group has about 90 posts about the cheap product with most celebrating it's magic results on floor tiles in the bathroom and kitchen as well as around fireplaces.

Alinta De Boer said she did just one tile with the spray and was immediately thrilled.

"Pretty impressed! The grout was actually black and it's come back to its original cream, it's not been scrubbed in 10 years," she said.

Brooke Barnes, @thewellmum, and her partner were "wowed" after using it on their bathroom tiles. They then used it on her fireplace, and it "got every single sign of burnt whatever it was off" leaving it looking "brand spanking new".

Helene Dyke was also amazed at the immediate difference and told Kidspot she was "over the moon".

"With the house being over 30 years old and trying straight Domestos then the mixture of bi-carb and vinegar. This product is more effective," she said.

"I am literally now its biggest fan."

"A big thank you to this group, Di-San, Colgate toothbrushes and a bit of elbow grease. Great exercise for the good old bingo wings."

Others have gone on to use the spray on other products and found it easily wiping away soap scum on shower screens, marks on leather lounges, crayon artwork off walls and bringing white shoes back to life.

This originally appeared on Kidspot and has been republished with permission.