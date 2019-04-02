Mum's panic after text from son: 'I'm in lockdown'

The mother of the student contacted The Advocate as the incident unfolded wanting to know what was happening.

NO PARENT wants to receive a text message from their child saying, "Hi mum, the school is in lockdown and we're hiding under the desk".

A concerned mother contacted the Advocate this afternoon after those words came in a text from her son, a student at Coffs Harbour High School.

"This is not the first time I've had an 'I'm in lock down' text from him but this time I could tell he was really scared because he texted me asking if he should call the police," the concerned mother said.

"It is really worrying getting a text like this but the hardest part is as parents we never find out why the lock down happens. This would be about the sixth time I've had a text like this and I never know the reason.

"I can't assess whether the school is safe for my child, I've got no idea if it was a Year 7 kid misbehaving or it was a person with a gun that caused the lockdown."

Half an hour after the first worrying text message from her son, this mother finally breathed out after reading 'It's over, we're out of lockdown."