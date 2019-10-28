Mum’s revenge over stolen train seats

A pregnant woman travelling with her kids has exposed a couple who took her reserved seats and refused to move. Picture: Amanda Mancino-Williams

A pregnant woman travelling with her kids has exposed a couple who took her reserved seats and refused to move. Picture: Amanda Mancino-Williams

A pregnant mum has hit out at a couple who reportedly refused to give up the seats she reserved for her and her three children on a long train journey.

However, the woman and her kids eventually enjoyed the last laugh.

Amanda Mancino-Williams, 37, who is six-and-a-half months pregnant, was travelling with her children on the CrossCountry train from Cheltenham to Nottingham in the UK, The Sun reports.

She said after they boarded the full train, a couple who had "posh" accents said her reserved tickets didn't matter, and they wouldn't move.

The writer snapped a picture of the couple on the train and tweeted about the encounter to her 47,700 followers.

'Don't be these people': The angry mum exposed the couple on Twitter. Picture: Amanda Mancino-Williams

Another image she shared shows her three kids squeezed into the two seats across from the couple who refused to move.

Ms Mancino-Williams said another man offered his reserved seat while she was waiting for the conductor to come and resolve the awkward situation.

When she spoke to the train conductor he moved her and her children to an empty table in first class.

A spokesman for CrossCountry trains said it was a shame the family was "let down by others who ignore the labels", but hoped they enjoyed the "extra space in First Class".

Ms Mancino-Williams told The Sun Online if the couple had given her a reason to keep the seats she would have let them.

She also shared a photo of her kids squeezed into the two available seats, with her daughter staring down the woman opposite. Picture: Amanda Mancino-Williams

"What's the point of reserving if anyone can just take any seat? It's inane," she said.

"But, if she had asked for the seat and gave a good reason, I would have obliged.

"Her instant dismissiveness of me and the children told me all I needed to know about her. I didn't feel it was my responsibility to acquiesce to that kind of behaviour.

"I was shocked and tired. Any mother who travels with bags and children knows how your mind is in a thousand places, so things like reserved seats are something you count on.

"They make your journey manageable. I'd booked a table so the children could do their schoolwork."

Ms Mancino-Williams said she couple refused to move even after she showed them her tickets that corresponded to the seats.

"She (the woman) looked at me and said, 'I'm sorry, we're not moving'," she said.

Ms Mancino-Williams was travelling with her three children. Picture: Amanda Mancino-Williams

"A young man in his late 20s, early 30s gave me his seat as I was waiting for the conductor. It was his reserved seat.

"No one intervened other than that. A few people said they couldn't believe the couple as I walked past. Shaking of heads, that kind of thing."

Ms Mancino-Williams shared the bizarre encounter on Twitter and her post has been liked more than 33,000 times and attracted close to 9000 retweets.

She wrote: "If a mum with 3 kids and bags has 4 reserved seats for a long train journey, and you're sitting in their seats on a full carriage, don't tell them that their tickets don't matter in a posh voice and then say you're not moving and refuse to make eye contact. Don't be these people.

A kind man offered me his seat. Spoke to conductor who was calm, lovely, and apologetic, said that instead of engaging with them that he was going to move us to an empty table in first class. I grabbed our bags and turned to the couple and said, with a smile, 'enjoy your seats!' — A Mancino-Williams (@Manda_like_wine) October 22, 2019

Also, I was trying to keep it quiet, but I suspect any witness statement will include that I'm 6.5 months pregnant - something they were well aware of when they decided to not allow me my seats. I didn't want that info to detract from the story itself, but rather you hear from me — A Mancino-Williams (@Manda_like_wine) October 23, 2019

My kids just told me that while they were sitting across from the couple the woman said to her husband, loud enough so the kids would hear, that 'even when we take first class people don't give up their seats, you take what's there.' In case you felt sorry for them. — A Mancino-Williams (@Manda_like_wine) October 22, 2019

"A kind man offered me his seat. Spoke to conductor who was calm, lovely, and apologetic, said that instead of engaging with them that he was going to move us to an empty table in first class.

"I grabbed our bags and turned to the couple and said, with a smile, 'enjoy your seats!'

"I would always give up a seat, reserved or not, for someone who needed it more.

"But for her to tell me that my tickets meant nothing and then refuse to acknowledge me? Do people just expect you to slink away?"

She later tweeted: "I'm already being told off for posting a picture over an 'everyday occurrence'.

"But isn't that the point?

"It only continues to be an everyday occurrence as long as people don't get called out for their pathetic behaviour. I'm sick of protecting a**holes."

I haven't gone through all the replies, but from what I've read so far it seems that lots of you folks really wanted me to sit on their laps and fart until they fled. — A Mancino-Williams (@Manda_like_wine) October 22, 2019

For anyone who's come here to tell me my kids don't have manners and that I'm a bitch. pic.twitter.com/9zKjs9Qk8Q — A Mancino-Williams (@Manda_like_wine) October 24, 2019

Many praised the mum for her actions.

"Well done for posting this!" one said. "It may be an 'everyday' occurrence but that doesn't excuse this couple's appalling behaviour.

"Civilised societies depend on people following rules - like seat reservations on trains. Otherwise we have anarchy. Enjoy first class."

Another added: "You got better seats, these miserable people get to spend the rest of their lives together. Here's to happy endings."

A spokesman for CrossCountry told The Sun Online: "It's a shame when a family has reserved seats to travel together, to be let down by others who ignore the labels in the back of their chairs.

"However, we'll be thanking our conductor for quickly resolving the situation and hope they all enjoyed the extra space in First Class."

