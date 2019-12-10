Mum’s shady solution to preventing plastic pollution

SHADY: Land and Sand Essentials founder Aimee Greenhead has created an umbrella range that are made out of recycled plastic bottles. Photo: Earth and Soul Photography

RELAXING under the shade of 50 plastic bottles might not sound practical, but a Sunshine Coast mum's latest invention will leave beach lovers feeling cool this summer.

Land and Sand Essentials creator Aimee Greenhead has recently launched a range of umbrellas with an environmentally-friendly twist.

"Each umbrella we make has around 50 recycled bottles put into the canopy," she said.

"We feel like if we can lead the field, others might follow and help protect the planet for generations to come."

Ms Greenhead said the umbrellas were both stylish and practical. Photo: Brooke Art Studio

Ms Greenhead said her passion to fight against plastic pollution stemmed from her kids.

"We have two young children and I feel that now more than ever it is time to step it up a notch to save our planet," she said.

"I am sure everyone is starting to fully feel the concerns for what our children will be facing in the years to come, as much as I am."

The lightweight designs are fit with a screw-in handle to stop customers from chasing after their brollys down the beach.

Ms Greenhead said the range of six, which also include hidden pockets on the canopy and a carry bag, were both stylish and practical for customers.

"That was really important to us," she said.

"There seemed to be a lot of tacky umbrellas out there, or ones that didn't look very sturdy.

"With our products, we like to say you don't have to sacrifice good looks for practicality."

With each purchase, Land and Sand Essentials will donate $1 to Clean Oceans and Ms Greenhead said she planned on expanding the donations in the future.