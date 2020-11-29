Mum’s unusual behaviour before vanishing

Susan Shaw, a grandmother and lover of the outdoors, insisted to officers she was just out for a walk when they stopped to check on her at 1.40am on Friday morning. Picture: Victoria Police

Susan Shaw, a grandmother and lover of the outdoors, insisted to officers she was just out for a walk when they stopped to check on her at 1.40am on Friday morning. Picture: Victoria Police

A 67-year-old woman who has been missing for three days was last seen at 1.40am on Friday morning, walking along a road in regional Victoria.

Susan Shaw, a grandmother and lover of the outdoors, insisted to police officers she was just out for a walk when they stopped to check on her.

Satisfied nothing was amiss, they left her to continue. She was about 4km up Mount Donna Buang Road in the Yarra Valley.

Now Victoria Police and her son, Kane Cashmore, are appealing to the public in a bid to find her.

Kane Cashmore (pictured) has appealed to the public to help find his mum, Susan Shaw, who was last seen early on Friday morning. Sunday, November 29, 2020. Picture: David Crosling

Mr Cashmore said his mother spent Thursday out walking with her two grandkids and had an early dinner at about 5pm.

"I was making sure she was having dinner because she hadn't been eating properly. She'd been isolating herself a bit too much lately," he said.

He said his usually social mother had disconnected from friends, and found Victoria's COVID-19 lockdown difficult.

He left her with a glass of water, which was untouched.

Susan Shaw’s son said his usually social mother had been isolating herself from friends and had found Victoria’s COVID-19 lockdown difficult. Supplied: Victoria Police

While she is otherwise fit and healthy, there are concerns for Ms Shaw's welfare in the weather, which was warm on Friday and then cold and wet.

It is out of character for Ms Shaw to disappear. She did not take her phone.

Mr Cashmore said she was close to her grandchildren and often visited them with homemade cakes and other food.

Ms Shaw was wearing jeans, a green cardigan and bright pink boots when she went missing.

She may have removed the cardigan due to Friday's warm weather.

Senior Sergeant Paul Anderson said Ms Shaw is healthy and loves the outdoors but it’s unclear how well she knows the terrain where she went missing. Picture: David Crosling

Senior sergeant Paul Anderson described Ms Shaw as an "outdoors person" who loved the bush, but said he didn't know how familiar she was with the terrain.

"We're just asking for anybody who is out and about in the Warburton area, the Mount Donna Buang area, to just keep a lookout for Susan," he said.

Anyone who has seen Ms Shaw or has further information is urged to call Warburton Police Station on 03 5966 2006.

Originally published as Mum's unusual behaviour before vanishing