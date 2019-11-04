'terrifying kid': Mum’s ‘upsetting’ find on cafe receipt

A young mum has hit out at one of her favourite cafes after a worker left a nasty note on her receipt over the weekend.

Kimberly Sze visits Coffee Supreme on Christchurch's Welles St "almost every weekend" with her young family.

But last Saturday, after double checking her receipt, she was stunned to find she had allegedly been overcharged - and her daughter had also been insulted with the words "Fam w (sic) the terrifying kid" printed at the top of the document.

The mother-of-two shared a snap of the receipt on Facebook soon after making the discovery.

"Hey Coffee Supreme NZ you might want to train your staff at Coffee Supreme Welles Street a little better. Writing "family with the terrifying kid" on our ticket AND intentionally overcharging us … nice one," she posted.

"We come almost every weekend and my daughter is nothing but polite and friendly and we've never left a mess.

"She's never been a terror, never had a meltdown, never caused any problems and the same people working today always comment on how cute and sweet she is, so what the actual f?"

Ms Sze said the cafe had "lost some regulars" as a result of the slur.

"We just walked out before even getting our food because this is some disrespectful bullsh*t," she posted.

"We showed one of your staff the ticket and said we didn't appreciate it, and he didn't say a word."

The Sze family visit the cafe ‘almost every weekend’. Picture: Facebook/Kimberly Sze

Ms Sze has received an outpouring of support form fellow New Zealanders, with many slamming the cafe worker's act.

"Oh good grief … I really hope you got offered your money back," one woman posted, while another claimed she would be "boycotting" the establishment in future.

"How horrible for you guys, good job on calling them out on it," another posted.

However, Ms Sze later updated her post to reveal the cafe had been in touch over the scandal.

"We've received a couple phone calls today from some Supreme management and they've been awesome," she explained.

"We appreciate the response."

Ms Sze told news.com.au the note was "upsetting to see".

"It's just a disrespectful thing to do and goes against the heart of what hospitality is, on top of it just being a crappy thing to do to a young family, or anyone," she said.

"The bigger issue for me, and the reason I posted it online, was to highlight the damage this kind behaviour can have on a person or family who may actually be in a difficult situation and goes out for a meal and is treated like this - a family with a special-needs child or an exhausted toddler, or postnatal depression, or someone with severe anxiety - any of it.

"If a family who was struggling received this kind of note, it could seriously cause damage."

But she said she met with Coffee Supreme's food and beverage manager Tim Norriss this afternoon and had accepted his apology.

" … he was great. They gave us a refund, a letter apologising, and reiterated the culture of their business is not in alignment with this sort of stuff," she said.

"We're cool with them and I truly believe we have shared values on customer service and creating an inclusive culture that doesn't alienate anyone."

Mr Norriss also told the New Zealand Herald the employee who had written the insult had been placed on temporary leave as the incident was investigated.

"It's totally below the standard we set for anybody in the company, so we sincerely apologise to her family," Mr Norriss told the publication.

"It's not something we accept as a past of hospitality at Supreme. It's extremely disappointing but we are going to do everything we can to make it right, and hopefully I get the chance to do that with the family this afternoon."