Mum's words of encouragement on son's pencils melts hearts

AN AMERICAN mum has shown the world how easy it is to encourage our children.

Elementary school teacher Amanda Cox shared this picture of 21 pencils belonging to a student in her class.

In the post, she said she was running low on pencils so she asked all of her kids to pull out any pencils they had in their desks.

"I had one student ask me if he could keep his pencils that his mom gave him for school. Of course, I said yes."

"He then said, 'well, I guess I'll give you a few so my classmates can have them too.'"

Thinking nothing of it, Ms Cox took the pencils he handed her and started sharpening them. It was then that she noticed writing on a few of them.

"I then realised that my student's mother took the time to write on his pencils. I asked him if he would mind showing me the rest of them.

"What I read melted my heart."

Here is what was written on each of his 21 pencils:

You are so talented.

This will be a great year.

You are creative.

You are phenomenal.

Never give up.

You can do this.

You are knowledgeable.

You are a math whiz.

You are intelligent.

Proud of you every day.

I love you.

You have a brilliant mind.

You are wonderful.

You are a problem solver.

Follow your dreams.

You are perfect.

I am proud of you.

You will change the world.

You are amazing.

You are the best.

You are important.

Ms Cox said it probably took his mum a few minutes to do yet it lit up his whole day at school.

"He wasn't embarrassed that his mom wrote on his pencils.

"Thanks to his mom, he was reminded of his self-worth and wanted to share the same feeling with his classmates.

"THESE are the things that we should be reminding our kids (both parents AND teachers)."

Ms Cox said to imagine the look on a child's face when they are reminded that they are "important, talented, loved, knowledgeable and so much more".

"Help them know that someone believes in them and is proud of them in everything they do.

"Even if you think it is cheesy or you don't have enough time or that you will have little impact, remember that you may be the only one telling and reminding them these things and EVERY kid needs to know their value.

"This is why I teach," she said.

Parenting goals. Check.