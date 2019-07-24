Munster hits back at Gould’s harsh title snub

Cameron Munster says Melbourne have plenty more strikepower in the tank. Picture: Kelly Defina

PLAYMAKER Cameron Munster has doubled down on commentary Storm hasn't got "another gear" to win the premiership.

NRL icon Phil Gould, a card-carrying Storm loather, this week said Melbourne had already reached its peak, sitting three games clear on top of the ladder.

Munster has welcomed the challenge.

"I feel like we have got probably two more gears, to be completely honest with you," Munster said on Wednesday.

"We haven't played our best footy.

"Our most consistent game still wasn't good enough for us, against the Sharks, that was probably the most consistent 25-30 mins we put on a team."

Storm lapsed, if only briefly, in the second half allowing the Sharks to score twice in quick succession in Cameron Smith's historic 400th game.

Storm responded, however, scoring four tries in 19 minutes to run out comfortable winners.

Phil Gould doesn’t believe the ladder leaders will win the comp. Picture: Mark Metcalfe

"If we can be consistent through 60-70 minutes I know we can put some decent points on and win games comfortable," Munster said.

"It's one of them years … we haven't been playing great footy but we're finding a way to win.

"If we can keep grinding out games and getting those two points on the board I'm pretty confident we can give this competition a shake."

Storm remains three games clear on top of the NRL ladder, riding a nine-game win streak after surging past besieged Gold Coast Titans last week without five of its six Origin stars, including Munster and Josh Addo-Carr.

The Storm rocketed ahead of the competition during the Origin period. Picture: Daniel Pockett

Despite the big win Storm antagonist Gould said "that's as good as it gets".

"They're obviously a chance, I don't see them as premiers but you can't deny what they've done so far," Gould said on Channel 9's 100% Footy.

"I don't think they've got another level."

Gould had a comrade in Sharks captain Paul Gallen, who echoed a similar but tempered sledge.

"I don't think they've got another level but I think their consistency … is possibly good enough to win it," Gallen said.