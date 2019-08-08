Menu
BRIGHT: Graffiti artist Martin Jegou and Cold Rock Airlie Beach owner Tammy Smith with the new mural on the side of the Cold Rock Airlie Beach building.
Mural promotes region

Monique Preston
8th Aug 2019 5:00 AM
A NEW mural outside an Airlie Beach business is showcasing what the area has to offer.

The mural, on the side of Cold Rock Airlie Beach in Shute Harbour Rd, focuses on Airlie Beach.

It is painted from the view point of sea creatures in the water, looking towards the land.

Cold Rock Airlie Beach owner Tammy Smith designed the majority of the mural, with local graffiti artist Martin Jegou from Gwada Murals bringing her ideas to reality.

Miss Smith said a dugong on the mural was a nod to the dugong statue on the foreshore, with it and a picture of a dolphin made to be interactive so passers by could pose for photos looking as though they were holding on to the animals' flippers.

A turtle is also pictured holding a Cold Rock ice-cream.

Nemo and Dory from the movie Finding Nemo, who live on the Great Barrier Reef, make an appearance, as do some other sea creatures.

The houses on the hill at Airlie Beach, Cannonvale Beach and landmarks including Mandalay House are also there.

Miss Smith said a signpost on the mural was another important feature as it pointed out some of the things visitors could do in the area, including whale watching, Heart Reef, and visits to islands including Long Island and Hayman Island.

Miss Smith said the mural was a way to get people to visit that end of Airlie Beach as well as to promote the area.

She is hoping people will take their photo in front of it and post them to twitter and instagram with hashtags from the signpost.

"We want to encourage locals to get their photos in front of it to promote the region,” she said.

Mr Jegou took three days to paint the mural, finishing it last week. He also has an octopus mural on Whitsunday Brewery in Cannonvale, as well as several in Proserpine.

He is particularly pleased with this mural.

"I'm really happy with it. It's definitely one of my favourites. I really love the colours.”

