23°
News

Mural removal sparks debate

Dane Lillingstone | 27th Jun 2017 10:18 AM
The Airlie Beach public toilet mural which has created debate.
The Airlie Beach public toilet mural which has created debate. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

THE removal of an Airlie Beach public toilet mural has sparked a massive debate on social media.

It started after someone complained about the mural in the men's public toilet block near the Whitsunday Sailing Club which resulted in the mural being removed by Whitsunday Regional Council.

Originally installed in 2006, the mural depicts four women in various poses including one holding a camera phone and tape measure in what appears to be a cheeky attempt at humour in the men's room.

While many on social media have derided its removal as political correctness gone too far, Dayna Russell says it's no laughing matter.

Ms Russell is on the board of Restoring Hope, an organisation that works with young people and children who have suffered sexual abuse and she was the one who lodged the complaint after believing it could be a trigger to victims of sexual abuse.

"Someone who was a victim and is in his 40s, he brought it up to me. He said he's complained many times in 10 years and no one's paying attention,” Ms Russell said.

"I love a good joke just like everyone else (and) I've got nothing personally against the artist (but) it's a public space and the image is just not appropriate for a market place.”

Ms Russell said similar images would not be considered acceptable in female toilets.

"Women's toilets must have sexual abuse information in them. If image like that was at the back of female toilets, you can imagine the uproar?” she said.

Ms Russell said she believes council needed to be given more awareness and education on the issue and that all she wants is for the mural to stay removed.

"The council has paid money to have that mural repaired and put back. Women can't use those toilets at night because there's no lighting. Where's the priorities?” she said.

However Whitsunday councillor Jan Clifford sees the funny side and has ordered a notice of motion for the next council meeting on Wednesday to re-install the mural.

"Up until recently I've never heard anything but positive giggles and laughs (about the mural). They've been very widely accepted,” she said.

"I don't see anything offensive about them whatsoever. The women aren't naked or performing lewd acts. It's a big of fun, that's all it is. Do we have to take the fun out of everything?”

Ms Clifford said she believed the removal of the mural came from council officers and not through a council decision.

Fish D'vine owner Kev Collins posted his support of the mural and his shock of its removal on Facebook group 'Whitsundays Noticeboard' and questioned whether people had lost their sense of humour.

"It does look that 99.9% (of the Facebook posts) is supporting of us maintaining our sense of humour and fun and leaving (the mural) there,” he said.

"I understand there are people with certain issues (but) then don't use the toilets. There are other public toilets in Airlie Beach.

"It's about the principal of we got to have a sense of humour. I appreciate why some don't want it.

"We're talking about a first world problem here. If you want offensive go to a toilet in a third world country - that's offensive.

"I'd hate to think it all gets that serious, that we have to take everything down with the fear of offending someone. Where do you draw the line?”

A decision on the mural being put back is expected on Wednesday.

Whitsunday Times

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Today live from Hamilton Island

Today live from Hamilton Island

HOLIDAY makers flocked to Catseye Beach on Hamilton Island to see the Today Show broadcast live to the nation this morning.

Raiders hold off Camelboks hunt

Proserpine/Whitsunday Raiders v Kuttabul Camelboks at Quarry Hill on Saturday, June 24, 2017.

Raiders hold off Camelboks raid.

Magpies snatch tough win over WFC

WFC youngster Harry Hodgen finding some space against Magpies on Saturday night at Whitsunday Sportspark.

Much improved performance from WFC.

Woman injured while riding the Zipper at Show Whitsunday

Ride operators assist a woman injured on the Zipper at Show Whitsunday last night.

Woman injured while riding the Zipper.

Local Partners

Five die in horror 14 hours on Queensland roads

UPDATE: TWO men are fighting for lives after their car went over the side of a popular southeast Queensland driving spot.

Community in shock over highway crash that killed three

Police generic

They were declared deceased at the scene.

Bundy mum blogging to get families offline

FAMILY FUN: Deonie Crowther is holding family craft sessions at the Windmill Cafe in Bargara.

Crafty projects a hit with parents and children

Take luxury food, wine tour around Toowoomba

FOODIE CULTURE: Emily Moon (left) and Cheryse Bliesner with the Hummer used for Toowoomba's Luxury Food and Wine Tour.

It is designed to highlight the best produce the region has to offer

Country music stars coming to Ipswich

Ipswich will get it's country on when The Country Superstars Tribute Show hits town on Friday, June 30 at Brothers Leagues Club.

A UNIQUE tribute show will bring a bit of country into the city.

Wonder Woman sequel underway

IT’S MADE $US573 million at the box office so far, so it’s no surprise plans are already underway for a Wonder Woman sequel.

MasterChef: Fish fry feast too much for Ipswich cook

Willowbank native Nicole Stevenson has been eliminated from MasterChef.

NICOLE Stevenson narrowly misses out on MasterChef's Top 10.

Thor on holiday: Chris Hemsworth is here!

If you didn't know who he was - you'd think he was a local

Nintendo set to release the Super NES Classic Edition

Nintendo is releasing a miniature version of their Super NES console

Brad and Sienna spotted ‘holding hands’

Brad Pitt has been spotted at Glastonbury.

ACTORS were seen together at the Glastonbury festival.

Big Brother winner Reggie Bird could end up homeless

BACK in 2003 she won the third season of Big Brother Australia, pocketing $250,000 for her win — but Reggie Bird’s life has been far from easy since then.

The reality star makes a heartbreaking confession

Schapelle Corby's Bali boyfriend 'lonely' now she's free

“I really hope we can see each other again in the future."

Motivated Owners Are Selling

104/2 Eshelby Drive, Cannonvale 4802

Unit 2 1 1 $198,500

This second floor two bedroom, one bathroom apartment has been renovated with new kitchen and bathroom, fully tiled throughout featuring soft neutral colours. The...

This is an incredible price for a house like this!

49 Twin Creek Court, Cannonvale 4802

House 4 2 2 $429,000

The decision has been made to sell this near new 4 bedroom home and to make a faster sale, the owner has slashed over $20,000 of the price this week. Priced well...

UNDER OFFER

2 Braithwaite Court, Cannonvale 4802

Residential Land Here is something you do not see around very often; this fantastic ... UNDER OFFER

Here is something you do not see around very often; this fantastic 3.5 acre, largely flat block is only around 1500m from the Centro and Schools. The property also...

1,182M2 BLOCK IN SOUGHT AFTER STREET

58 Country Road, Cannonvale 4802

Residential Land This large block is on the corner of Country road and Links ... $185,000

This large block is on the corner of Country road and Links drive. This is one of the last blocks in this prestigious street, with access to power and town water.

Rare Commercial Opportunity

96 Shute Harbour Road, Cannonvale 4802

Residential Land Very rarely does vacant, commercial zoned lots like this one come onto ... 229,000

Very rarely does vacant, commercial zoned lots like this one come onto the market with this much exposure to the main Shute Harbour Road. What a great opportunity...

DA approved for x2 freestanding homes

6 Beth Court, Cannonvale 4802

Residential Land With most of the preliminary work already done, here is an outstanding ... $219,000

With most of the preliminary work already done, here is an outstanding opportunity for you to purchase this block that can allow you to build a brand new home for...

50+ acres with 270 degree ocean views - Massive price reduction now only $2m

Lot 10 Chesapeake Estate, Mandalay 4802

Residential Land Owners overseas and have reduced price for quick sale. 270 degree Panoramic ... $2,200,000

Owners overseas and have reduced price for quick sale. 270 degree Panoramic views of Airlie Beach, Shute Harbour and the Whitsunday Islands including Armit, Long...

Receiver and Manager Sale: Restaurant

34/115 Shingley Drive, Airlie Beach 4802

Commercial Lot 34 on SP225055 Shingley Beach Resort, Airlie Beach QLD 4802 An ... Contact Agent

Lot 34 on SP225055 Shingley Beach Resort, Airlie Beach QLD 4802 An opportunity exists to purchase 496sqm* within the Shingley Beach Resort, located in Airlie...

Vendor Willing to Negotiate! Please Make an Offer

1229 Midge Point Road, Midge Point 4799

House 3 1 6 $370,000

Lifestyle property set on 5 fully fenced acres. This home is a solid brick cottage style residence and is set back from the road. Surrounded by low maintenance...

Outstanding Views and an Affordable Entry Level

8/14 Hermitage Drive, Airlie Beach 4802

Apartment 1 1 1 $185,500

This private, fully furnished, one bedroom apartment situated at the rear, with sparkling water and mountain views enjoyed from an undercover balcony is priced to...

Island caretaker has weeks to live, abandons paradise

St Bees managing director Phil Webb, has been struck with illness and it has prompted the sale of the island.

His health has deteriorated in the past couple of months

Prime CBD site sold as laneway culture progresses

The Longs building Ruthven Street has been purchased by a group of investors to be renovated into a series of shops/eateries. June 2017

How investors and council plan to transform the Toowoomba CBD

Gateway opens to $3b Coast mega estate

VISION: An artist's impression of the Palmview development 'Harmony' and its linear park.

New road provides link from the past to the future

Major German supermarket set to open in southeast Queensland

German supermarket giant Kaufland is understood to have approached southeast Queensland councils about a possible distribution centre, which would kickstart the establishment of new supermarkets.

Supermarket giant Kaufland has its eyes firmly on Queensland.

Confident first half year for commercial property

SIGNS OF CONFIDENCE: A mixed-use site at 139 Eumundi Rd, Noosaville, was one of the outstanding results achieved in the year.

Sunshine Coast market showing strong signs for next five years

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!