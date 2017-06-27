Mural removal sparks debate

THE removal of an Airlie Beach public toilet mural has sparked a massive debate on social media.

It started after someone complained about the mural in the men's public toilet block near the Whitsunday Sailing Club which resulted in the mural being removed by Whitsunday Regional Council.

Originally installed in 2006, the mural depicts four women in various poses including one holding a camera phone and tape measure in what appears to be a cheeky attempt at humour in the men's room.

While many on social media have derided its removal as political correctness gone too far, Dayna Russell says it's no laughing matter.

Ms Russell is on the board of Restoring Hope, an organisation that works with young people and children who have suffered sexual abuse and she was the one who lodged the complaint after believing it could be a trigger to victims of sexual abuse.

"Someone who was a victim and is in his 40s, he brought it up to me. He said he's complained many times in 10 years and no one's paying attention,” Ms Russell said.

"I love a good joke just like everyone else (and) I've got nothing personally against the artist (but) it's a public space and the image is just not appropriate for a market place.”

Ms Russell said similar images would not be considered acceptable in female toilets.

"Women's toilets must have sexual abuse information in them. If image like that was at the back of female toilets, you can imagine the uproar?” she said.

Ms Russell said she believes council needed to be given more awareness and education on the issue and that all she wants is for the mural to stay removed.

"The council has paid money to have that mural repaired and put back. Women can't use those toilets at night because there's no lighting. Where's the priorities?” she said.

However Whitsunday councillor Jan Clifford sees the funny side and has ordered a notice of motion for the next council meeting on Wednesday to re-install the mural.

"Up until recently I've never heard anything but positive giggles and laughs (about the mural). They've been very widely accepted,” she said.

"I don't see anything offensive about them whatsoever. The women aren't naked or performing lewd acts. It's a big of fun, that's all it is. Do we have to take the fun out of everything?”

Ms Clifford said she believed the removal of the mural came from council officers and not through a council decision.

Fish D'vine owner Kev Collins posted his support of the mural and his shock of its removal on Facebook group 'Whitsundays Noticeboard' and questioned whether people had lost their sense of humour.

"It does look that 99.9% (of the Facebook posts) is supporting of us maintaining our sense of humour and fun and leaving (the mural) there,” he said.

"I understand there are people with certain issues (but) then don't use the toilets. There are other public toilets in Airlie Beach.

"It's about the principal of we got to have a sense of humour. I appreciate why some don't want it.

"We're talking about a first world problem here. If you want offensive go to a toilet in a third world country - that's offensive.

"I'd hate to think it all gets that serious, that we have to take everything down with the fear of offending someone. Where do you draw the line?”

A decision on the mural being put back is expected on Wednesday.