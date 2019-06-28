Menu
Cairns police officers Kowanyama man Lenfred Leighwayne Tommy, 29, to the Cairns Watch house from the Cairns Airport. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE
News

Murder accused appears in court

28th Jun 2019 2:05 PM
A Far North man accused of stabbing his partner to death has appeared in a Cairns court for the first time.

Lenfred Leighwayne Tommy, 29, was charged with murdering his 27-year-old partner at a Kowanyama residence early yesterday morning about 1am.

She allegedly suffered stab wounds to her neck and upper torso and was pronounced dead at the Kowanyama Health Clinic a short time later.

Police have alleged Mr Tommy presented himself to the police station soon afterwards and he was taken into custody.

He was flown to Cairns last night and appeared briefly in the Cairns Magistrates Court this morning.

Acting Magistrate Ron Muirhead adjourned the case until September 25.

QUEENSLAND DOMESTIC VIOLENCE SERVICES

  1. DVConnect Womensline: 1800 811 811
  2. DVConnect Mensline: 1800 600 636
  3. 1800RESPECT national hotline: 1800 656 463

