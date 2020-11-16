Murder accused charged with pole assault and car damage

Maryborough's Daniel Baumgart, 36, has been arrested in Mackay over the alleged murder of Michael Hartley near Gympie. Picture: Melanie Whiting

MURDER accused Daniel Baumgart appeared dishevelled during a brief appearance in Mackay Magistrates Court.

Appearing via videolink from Mackay watch-house in a green prison windcheater and blue shorts, the Plantation Island man sat silently as duty lawyer Rosie Varley asked to adjourn his case back to Maryborough Magistrates Court.

Mr Baumgart, 38, was nabbed in a dramatic arrest just before 3pm Sunday after police spotted him at Mackay Harbour – more than 750km north of where the body of Crestmead man Michael Hartley, 43, was found down a ditch near Gympie earlier this month.

After being arrested on a warrant from Maryborough Magistrates Court, Mr Baumgart was taken to Mackay watch-house overnight where he was charged with murder, assault occasioning bodily harm while armed and wilful damage.

Magistrate Damien Dwyer remanded Baumgart in custody to appear back in Maryborough at 9am on November 23 for mention via videolink.

“Yes, your honour,” he said.

Mr Dwyer formally charged Mr Baumgart from the bench with allegedly murdering Michael William Hartley and assaulting Michael James Smith while armed with a pole and doing him bodily harm while in the company of another person at Maryborough on November 1.

He said Mr Baumgart was also accused of wilfully damaging a motor vehicle on November 1 and failing to appear at Maryborough Courthouse on August 28.

Police arrest a man at Mackay Harbour who is wanted over a Maryborough murder. Picture: Melanie Whiting

The court heard he was arrested in Mackay on the warrant from that missed court date.

Mr Dwyer also noted Baumgart was charged with possessing prescriptions on April 30 that were reasonably suspected of being unlawfully obtained.

People charged with murder cannot apply for bail in a magistrates court.

If Mr Baumgart were to make a bid for his freedom, it would have to be before the supreme court.

His entire mention in the court this morning lasted less than three minutes.