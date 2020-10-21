Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Murder trial
Murder trial
Crime

Murder accused to be retried over brutal slaying of ex-boss

Ashley Pillhofer
by and ASHLEY PILLHOFER
21st Oct 2020 7:36 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man sentenced to life in prison over the alleged brutal slaying of his former boss will have a jury decide his fate when the case is retried next year.

Kyle Robert Thompson, 32, was found guilty in 2018 of murdering David Knyvett, 59.

Knyvett died allegedly bound by duct tape on the bathroom floor of his Belgian Gardens home after inhaling his own blood when he was beaten multiple times with an empty whiskey bottle on Nov­ember 15, 2015.

Last year, the Queensland Court of Appeal overturned Thompson's sentence and quashed his conviction after three members of the bench found the trial judge had misdirected the jury, resulting in a "substantial miscarriage of justice".

Defence lawyer Phil Rennick appeared in the Townsville ­Supreme Court on behalf of Thompson yesterday where the matter was set down for retrial in April 2021.

When the matter returned to court, Mr Rennick said his client would be arraigned on a charge of manslaughter.

"It will only come down to the very narrow issue of if our client has a diminished responsibility to the point where the jury agrees it is manslaughter and not murder," he said.

Originally published as Murder accused to be retried over brutal slaying of ex-boss

More Stories

Show More
belgian gardens court crime kyle robert thompson murder townsville

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Quickest way to jail’: Whitsunday man put behind bars

        Premium Content ‘Quickest way to jail’: Whitsunday man put behind bars

        Crime He had pulled over for a cigarette when police charged him with two driving offences.

        Health in focus for Greens’ Burdekin candidate

        Premium Content Health in focus for Greens’ Burdekin candidate

        Politics The party has named its contender for the ultra marginal seat.

        Bowen disability service scores welcome funding boost

        Premium Content Bowen disability service scores welcome funding boost

        Community Grant will be spent on new technology to help residents interact in the online...

        LNP reveals ‘largest ever’ tourism marketing campaign

        Premium Content LNP reveals ‘largest ever’ tourism marketing campaign

        Politics LNP leader Deb Frecklington lamented that Queensland seemed to no longer be...