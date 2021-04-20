Menu
The death of a 48-year-old man following an incident at a home over the weekend has led police to charge a person with murder.
Crime

Murder charge after ‘disturbance’ at home

by Angie Raphael
20th Apr 2021 12:59 PM

A 43-year-old man has been charged with murder following an incident at a home in Perth's north over the weekend.

Police were called to a property on Wanneroo Road in Greenwood about 1.45pm on Sunday over an alleged "disturbance".

"A short time later, further information was received that a 48-year-old man was seriously injured," police said in a statement on Tuesday.

The injured man was taken to Joondalup Health Campus, where he died.

Homicide squad detectives have charged a Balcatta man with murder.

He is scheduled to face Joondalup Magistrates Court later on Tuesday.

Originally published as Murder charge after 'disturbance' at home

