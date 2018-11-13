Murder charge: Man accused of stabbing woman

A woman has been killed on the North Coast.

A MAN has been charged with murder after a fatal stabbing on the North Coast.

Police were called to a unit on Brett Street, Tweed Heads, just before 6.30pm yesterday, following reports of a domestic-related incident.

A 63-year-old woman was found in the unit with critical injuries.

She died at the scene.

Officers from Tweed/Byron Police District located a 64-year-old man in the unit and after a short struggle with police, he was arrested.

The man was taken to Tweed Heads Police Station and charged with murder.

He was refused bail to appear at Tweed Heads Local Court today.

The man and the woman were known to each other.