Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Samuel Hunter Thompson, 22, went missing in early 2017.
Samuel Hunter Thompson, 22, went missing in early 2017.
Crime

Murder charge over Brisbane man’s disappearance

by Robyn Wuth, AAP
6th Dec 2019 2:21 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE trial of a man accused of murdering a man and burying his body in a pine forest north of Brisbane is underway in the Brisbane Supreme Court.

Robert Vincenzo Boscaino has pleaded not guilty to murdering Samuel Hunter Thompson, 22, on March 7, 2017.

The Crown rejected Boscaino's attempt to plead guilty to an alternative charge of being an accessory after the fact of murder.

He has pleaded guilty to a separate charge of interfering with a corpse.

A second man, Ashley Dyball, also charged with murder and interfering with a corpse is yet to face trial.

The jury trial has been set down for 10 days with prosecutors to call 38 witnesses.

More Stories

Show More
crime man killed murder murder allegation murder charges

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bowen dance teacher ready to choreograph USA performance

        premium_icon Bowen dance teacher ready to choreograph USA performance

        Art & Theatre She will now travel with 11 young Australian performers to help choreograph their dance in California.

        • 6th Dec 2019 1:00 PM
        How your school performed in NAPLAN over five years

        premium_icon How your school performed in NAPLAN over five years

        Education SEARCH YOUR SCHOOL: To find out how it performed in NAPLAN.

        SUPER CHARGED: Cashed up superyachts to propel economy

        premium_icon SUPER CHARGED: Cashed up superyachts to propel economy

        Business Tourism opportunities unlocked as luxury yacht red tape slashed

        Wild weather delivers brief reprieve

        premium_icon Wild weather delivers brief reprieve

        Weather Storms bring hail and first drop of rain in months to parched region.