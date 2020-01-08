Menu
VIDEO: Dramatic arrest of teen charged over Ballina death

Javier Encalada
8th Jan 2020 10:24 AM | Updated: 12:30 PM
AN 18-YEAR-OLD man from Mt Druitt in Sydney has been charged with murder over the death of East Lismore man Jesse Vilkelis-Curas.

The 24-year-old was taken off life support at Gold Coast University Hospital on Boxing Day, five days after he was involved in an alleged attack in Ballina.

Officers from Richmond Police District executed a warrant and established a crime scene and commenced an investigation into the incident under Strike Force Tancred.

Police arrested an 18-year-old at Cupania Court, Tweed Heads West, at 6.30am today (Wednesday).

He was taken to Tweed Heads Police Station and charged with murder and assault occasioning death.

He was refused bail and was expected to face Tweed Heads court today.

Another 22-year-old man from Ballina was charged with affray yesterday (Tuesday).

Richmond Police District Chief Detective Inspector Cameron Lindsay said more people were expected to be charged with affray and other offences in the coming days regarding this matter.

Chief Insp Lindsay, the crime manager for the Richmond Police District, said Ballina detectives, with their Operational Support Group and the Dog Squad, were involved in the operation.

He said police had undertaken extensive inquiries in relation to the incident.

"We have spoken to a lot of people who were involved," Chief Insp Lindsay said.

"We have also seized a number of mobile phone footage that, we will allege, captures the assault, plus other CCTV footage in the area."

Chief Insp Lindsay said more people could be called to provide further help to police on the matter.

"We know that there are people that may have seen things, and we are calling on them to come forward, particularly now that we have placed matters before the court," he said.

"We also anticipate that further people will be charged with affray."

