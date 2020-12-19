Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Isaac Powell, 32, is charged with murder.
Isaac Powell, 32, is charged with murder.
News

MURDER CHARGE: Update on alleged Hervey Bay bashing case

Carlie Walker
18th Dec 2020 6:30 PM | Updated: 19th Dec 2020 7:40 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MURDER charge was formally committed to a higher court in Hervey Bay this week.

A committal hand-up was held in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court for Torquay murder accused Isaac Powell.

The charge will be heard in supreme court at a later date.

Mr Powell allegedly attacked Paul Herdman at a Urangan St unit on September 5 last year.

The Chronicle previously reported the 45-year-old suffered serious head injuries and died at the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital nearly two weeks later.

Officers launched a major operation, Romeo Mabble, to track down the suspect.

Mr Powell was arrested by police on September 11 last year.

One of the charges against Mr Powell was formally upgraded from grievous bodily harm to murder on November 28, 2019.

The remaining charges, including possessing dangerous drugs, wilful damage and serious assault of a person over 60, were adjourned until July 1, 2021.

More Stories

fccourt murder charge
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Heated speech at council sparks response from Airlie group

        Premium Content Heated speech at council sparks response from Airlie group

        Council News Tensions have flared between a community organisation and Whitsunday councillor.

        The injuries likely to land you in hospital this Christmas

        Premium Content The injuries likely to land you in hospital this Christmas

        Health A doctor has revealed the most common injuries causing a trip to the emergency...

        ‘Free spirit’: Tributes flow for boat incident victim

        Premium Content ‘Free spirit’: Tributes flow for boat incident victim

        News The father of three has been described as a lover of the ocean after he died in an...

        NEW OFFER: $5 a month for all the best stories, rewards

        Premium Content NEW OFFER: $5 a month for all the best stories, rewards

        News Get discount Binge streaming and Kayo live sports access