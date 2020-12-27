Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The death of a baby in the Brisbane suburb of Annerley is now the subject of a murder investigation.
The death of a baby in the Brisbane suburb of Annerley is now the subject of a murder investigation.
Crime

Murder investigation as police probe baby’s death

by Elise Williams
27th Dec 2020 11:26 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Police have launched a murder investigation as they probe the circumstances surrounding the death of a baby in Brisbane last month.

A five-month-old baby was found deceased at a home in Annerley on November 16, with police initially deeming the death non-suspicious.

However, the results of a post-mortem examination have prompted police to re-open the case.

Investigators at the Morningside Child Protective Investigation Unit are seeking information from anyone who can assist police with their inquiries in the King St death.

Police are due to address the media with more information this morning.

More to come.

Originally published as Murder investigation as police probe baby's death

editors picks qld crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Where you can farewell 2020 with a bang in the Whitsundays

        Premium Content Where you can farewell 2020 with a bang in the Whitsundays

        Whats On Now that Christmas is over and done with it’s time to look to the New Years

        TOP PICKS: 17 shows to binge watch this summer holidays

        Premium Content TOP PICKS: 17 shows to binge watch this summer holidays

        News Wondering what to watch this summer holidays? Here’s the Daily Mercury and...

        Bowen swim teacher takes out state crown

        Premium Content Bowen swim teacher takes out state crown

        Swimming After weathering the cyclone and now COVID, this teacher’s determination was...

        Hot cross bun war: Who eats the most in Queensland

        Premium Content Hot cross bun war: Who eats the most in Queensland

        Food & Entertainment Hot cross buns return as Coles takes on Woolworths