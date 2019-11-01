Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Gary Ryan was found with fatal stab wounds on his Mundubbera property in 2016.
Gary Ryan was found with fatal stab wounds on his Mundubbera property in 2016.
News

Murder trial delayed after accused has a medical episode

Danielle Buckley
1st Nov 2019 2:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TRIAL has been delayed after a murder accused had a medical episode while a recording of a police officer posing as a prisoner was being played.

Stephen Peter Crump and Trevor Spencer are on trial in the Brisbane Supreme Court over the murder of Gary Ryan, 43, who was found with critical stab wounds at a Mundubbera property on August 23, 2016.

During the fifth day of the trial, an audio recording between Mr Crump and a police officer, who was posing as a prisoner, had to be stopped after his counsel indicated that he was having “physical difficulties”.

Paramedics were called to assist Mr Crump, of Rockhampton, and the trial was adjourned for the day.

It is unclear when the trial will restart.

Both Mr Crump and Mr Spencer have pleaded not guilty to murder.

The trial is being heard by Justice Martin Burns. – NewsRegional

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: Dramatic changes to Whitsunday voting boundaries

        premium_icon REVEALED: Dramatic changes to Whitsunday voting boundaries

        Council News Huge changes to voting boundaries will completely change the Whitsunday's local elections next year.

        SHARK ALERT: Warning issued after Whitsundays attack

        SHARK ALERT: Warning issued after Whitsundays attack

        News State Government issues warning for Whitsundays after attack.

        Katter in support of press freedoms

        Katter in support of press freedoms

        News “You blokes are a pack of bastards but I love you."

        1000s of building projects caught in insurance crisis

        premium_icon 1000s of building projects caught in insurance crisis

        Business The construction industry is bracing for a standstill