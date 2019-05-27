Murder trial jury about to retire to deliberate

A GLITCH in the Toowoomba Supreme Court's recording equipment has delayed proceedings in the trial of Robert Ian Trebeck who has pleaded not guilty to killing Alexis Jeffery at Goondiwindi in 2014.

The recording glitch was experienced in most courts across the state but was rectified about 10.30am after which Justice Ann Lyons began her summing up of the trial to the jury.

Justice Lyons gave the jury a 15-minute break at noon after which she continued her summing up.

The jury is expected to retire to consider a verdict after the 1pm lunch break.

A Toowoomba Supreme Court jury in the trial of a man accused of killing a woman at Goondiwindi is expected to retire to consider a verdict this morning.

Robert Ian Trebeck, 37, has pleaded not guilty to the murder of Alexis Jeffery, 25, whose naked body was found on the banks of the Macintyre River in Goondiwindi on the morning of Sunday, March 16, 2014.

Trebeck was seen out with Ms Jeffery that night and the pair had exchanged more than 300 text and Facebook messages over the two weeks in the lead-up to that weekend.

The two had only met face to face that night, the court has heard.

The Crown case is that Trebeck strangled Ms Jeffery to death with the leg of her own jeans which were found blood stained near the crime scene.

However, the defence has nominated a second suspect who had also been seen talking with Ms Jeffery that night and had offered her a lift home.

The jury will retire to consider a verdict after Justice Ann Lyons completes her summing up of the case this morning.