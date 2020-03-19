MURDER UPDATE: Woman charged as accessory

Detectives are searching for a third person of interest in the alleged murder of Michael Zanco. Trent Edward Dyhrberg (pictured) is described as Caucasian, 182cm tall, muscular build and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Police have charged a 28-year-old woman as an alleged accessory after the fact as investigations into last week's shooting death of a 22-year-old man at an Amamoor property continue.

QPS Media reported last night the woman, from Monkland, was yesterday charged with accessory after the fact to murder and is due to appear in the Gympie Magistrates Court this morning.

This vehicle was last seen in the Monkland area on Monday morning. The man wanted for questioning could be driving it. Photo: Police media

"Detectives wish to thank the public for their assistance with the investigation and are again seeking assistance to locate 33-year-old Trent Edward Dyhrberg," the police update read.

"If sighted, do (not) approach him but contact police immediately.

"He is described as Caucasian, around 180cm tall who was last seen wearing a dark shirt and long tracksuit pants.

"Police are also still searching for a silver Ford Falcon utility with Queensland registration 268ZOW."

Investigations have so far led to the arrest of two men, 19-year-old Kalabe John Steven Saurine and 32-year-old Nathan John Caulfield, who were each charged with one count of murder and attempted robbery.

Both men have appeared in court, where neither entered a plea.

Mr Caulfield was spotted by a member of the public after he went to Gympie Hospital to get a minor foot injury treated on Tuesday.