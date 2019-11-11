Murdered dad should be celebrating birthday

THE daughter of stabbing murder victim Peter Ward has made a heartfelt tribute to her father, who would have been celebrating his birthday today.

Peter Ward, 55, was stabbed to death at his Marsden home on Friday night after an altercation with his 23-year-old housemate.

His alleged attacker, who fled the Kurilpa St scene but was later arrested by police, is expected to appear in Beenleigh Magistrates Court today charged with his murder.

Marsden murder victim Peter Ward

His daughter Chantal has travelled from Perth to Queensland and has posted a tribute to her father, telling supporting that he should be celebrating his birthday today.

"I'm still trying to wrap my head around all of this, I'm waiting to wake up from this nightmare, to you calling me at some crazy time in the morning, because you've forgotten the time difference," she wrote on Facebook.

"As I fly into Gold Coast Airport today it breaks my heart that it won't be you picking me up like you always do.

Police at the scene of the Marsden stabbing murder on Saturday. Picture: Steve Pohlner

"Thank you for always believing in me and for supporting my dreams, you would do anything for me and anyone who would asked you for help.

"As the days pass since I last heard your voice, it's all starting to feel real, and the realisation that I will never hear your voice again, hug or kiss you again or see you is starting to be real. "I will miss our daily phone calls and hearing your voice telling me that you love me.

"Happy birthday dad, you were the best Dad and a top bloke.

"You will forever be in my heart, even though right now it's aching.

"I love you dad."

Ruby Thorley, who lives across the road from Mr Ward, said she had known him for 35 years.

She heard the terrifying ordeal on Friday night about 8pm.

"I was laying on my bed and all I heard was 'help, help, help me, help me'," Ms Thorley told The Courier-Mail.

"He was screaming. It sent chills down my spine.

"So I got out of bed and I opened up my front door and there were cop cars in the street.

Ruby Thorley lives across the road from the house in which Peter Ward was fatally stabbed. Picture: Steve Pohlner

Ms Thorley described Mr Ward as someone who kept to himself

She said he had never had any issues with anyone, including any of his neighbours.

"He was not a guy who went out looking for trouble," she said.

"If you needed anything, he would give you anything."

Ms Thorley said Mr Ward's daughter had spoken to her daughter on Friday.

"She found out (about his death) on Facebook or Instagram," she said.

"He was a pleasant guy. He wasn't the guy who went out looking for trouble.

"When his daughter was born he brought her over to mum and dad.

"His daughter has grown up but she is now without a dad."

Scott Rawlinson, said Mr Ward was a "great bloke" and put in the hard yards at work. He posted a message to Ms Ward passing on his condolences.

"When I first met your dad and he used to live with us and when we were in the truck going to a job and he saw a tough looking car or a Harley he would always say 'check this thing out what a beast'," he said.

"He said it so many times I said to him, 'mate you are beast", and his nickname just stuck. "Happy Birthday Beastie & RIP."