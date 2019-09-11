Murderer ‘Mr Stinky’ confesses to series of terrifying rapes

A convicted murderer and rapist known as "Mr Stinky" assaulted a woman while her young daughter listened from a nearby bedroom.

The attack is one of nine across the 1970s and 1980s for which Raymond Edmunds, 75, formally pleaded guilty to 10 charges in the County Court of Victoria today.

The admissions come after Edmunds last year turned himself in to police about some of the crimes.

They include the 1971 rape of a woman at Donvale, rapes of two women at Edithvale and Wheelers Hill in 1977, and the rape and indecent assault of a woman at Clayton in 1984.

Edmunds entered a home with a stocking over his head before one rape, the court heard. Picture Photo Supplied File

He also admitted falsely imprisoning a woman at Greensborough in 1973, indecently assaulting two women at Wheelers Hill in 1976 and 1977, and assaulting two women at Donvale in 1972 and Wheelers Hill in 1977.

At a plea hearing today, the court was told Edmunds had entered the homes of most of the women at night, threatening some of them with a knife if they didn't do what he wanted.

He at times wore a face mask with holes cut out for the eyes and mouth, and attacked some victims while their children slept nearby.

Edmunds was sentenced to life in prison.

In one case in 1977, a then 31-year-old woman's young son and daughter were in their rooms when Edmunds invaded the home wearing a stocking over his head, the court was told.

Before raping the woman, Edmunds told her he just wanted to "make love", he had been watching her for two weeks and he knew her children were in their bedrooms.

The daughter heard the attack and later spoke of her fear.

"She told (her mother) she had tried to make herself as flat as she could so the accused couldn't find her," prosecutor Russ Hammill told the court.

The woman said the attack had taken a toll on her daughter, including a fear of being alone.

"Even after she was married she always had to have someone with her and was never alone," the victim wrote in a statement read to court.



Judge Susan Pullen said she was having difficulty finding words to describe how "absolutely terrifying" the attacks must have been for the women and their families.

Edmunds' lawyer Peter Chadwick QC agreed.

"Every one of them would be a terrifying experience for the victims and those who were in the house that were aware of it at the time, and traumatic to their loved ones," he said.

Mr Chadwick said he had asked Edmunds why he waited so long to tell authorities about the crimes but he "doesn't have any reason", although he thought it was time to bring "peace of mind" to himself and his victims.

Garry Heywood. Picture: Photo Supplied File

Edmunds was sentenced to life in prison, "never to be released", in 1986 for the murder of teenagers Abina Madill and Garry Heywood near Shepparton two decades earlier.

He is also serving decades-long sentences for a series of other rapes and attempted rapes between the 1960s and 1980s that led to him being labelled the Donvale Rapist and given the moniker Mr Stinky because of the offensive body odour reported by his victims.

He is due to be sentenced for the latest charges on September 26.