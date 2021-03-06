Menu
A man was reportedly attacked and trampled by a bull in Murgon last night.
News

Murgon man in hospital after being ‘trampled’ by a bull

JOSH PRESTON
6th Mar 2021 10:15 AM | Updated: 1:25 PM
A man had to be taken to hospital last night after he was reportedly attacked and trampled by a bull.

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics were called to a private address in Murgon last night at about 6.33pm, shortly after the man had been trampled.

QAS media sources said he was taken from the scene to Murgon Hospital in a stable condition, suffering from minor soft tissue injuries.

