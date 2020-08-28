Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Family and friends of a mother-of-three accused of stabbing her husband to death have gathered outside court, as her case was mentioned.
Family and friends of a mother-of-three accused of stabbing her husband to death have gathered outside court, as her case was mentioned.
Crime

Woman faces court over husband’s stabbing death

Geoff Egan
by and Geoff Egan
28th Aug 2020 12:58 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The woman accused of stabbing her husband to death north of Brisbane on Thursday has appeared in court.

Jean Louise Herholdt of Murrumba Downs was mentioned in Pine Rivers Magistrates Court on Friday morning.

She did not apply for bail and was not taken from the watch house to the courtroom.

The court heard Ms Herholdt had only just returned to the watch house from hospital.

Ms Herholdt's case was adjourned until October.

Family and friends of the mother-of-three gathered outside court today, to showcase support.

*For 24-hour domestic violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636. 

Originally published as Murrumba Downs mum in court over hubby's stabbing death

court crime domestic violence jean louise herholdt

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Hamilton Plains plans in doubt as wet season approaches

        Premium Content Hamilton Plains plans in doubt as wet season approaches

        News One councillor says they should just ‘take all of the flood studies that they’ve done and put them on top of each other’

        ‘Wonderful achievement’: New rail HQ a win for Bowen

        Premium Content ‘Wonderful achievement’: New rail HQ a win for Bowen

        Business New company set to create about 50 jobs and bolsters push for improved services in...

        MEGA UPDATE: Progress on 35+ Whitsunday projects revealed

        Premium Content MEGA UPDATE: Progress on 35+ Whitsunday projects revealed

        Council News Take a look at how projects are progressing across the Whitsundays.

        High profile business leader named GW3 chairman

        Premium Content High profile business leader named GW3 chairman

        Business He will lead the board to guide strategic outcomes for economic development of the...