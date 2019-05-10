Menu
BOOKWORMS: Proserpine Museum's Jan Lade and Alisa Reinke at the Book Bonanza.
News

Museum books a bargain

Shannen McDonald
by
10th May 2019 8:00 AM
THE Proserpine Museum is amid their biggest fundraiser for the year with only a few days left to grab a book bargain.

An annual favourite for 23 years, people have travelled from Airlie Beach and Bowen to see what books the Proserpine Museum Book Bonanza has on offer.

Open for business since Saturday, the museum's Gloria Cowan said there were still plenty of books left to be discovered.

"We've done reasonably well this year, but we still have plenty of books left so if people come on Friday or Saturday there will be a fair bit left,” she said.

"We have all sorts of books, plenty of fiction, lots of children's books, all sorts of non-fiction, biographies, travel, a lot of craft and art, a bit of music and the classics. We've nearly got a bit of everything.

"We've still go DVDs and plants left as well.”

All the books on sale at the Book Bonanza have been donated to the museum with funds raised by the book sale going towards the ongoing maintenance of the museum.

Whitsunday Times

