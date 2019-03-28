Museum flag bases stolen

Flag bases were stolen from the Proserpine Museum during the weekend.

TWO flagpole bases were stolen from Proserpine Museum over the weekend.

The bases hold the museum's flags which are put out the front of the Main St building whenever the museum is open.

Proserpine Museum vice president Gloria Cowan was disappointed with the theft which happened between last Friday afternoon and Monday morning.

"We were stunned. Who would want to steal those?”

The theft is a blow for the museum which is staffed by volunteers.

"We've only recently, in the past six months, put flags out to attract the passing traffic,” Mrs Cowan said.

"We depend on visitors to the museum to keep us running.”

In the meantime, volunteers have had to bolt the flags to the fence at the museum.

"We're here to volunteer and share our history, not run around after people, locking things up,” Mrs Cowan said.

The museum had been concerned they would have to find money to replace the flag bases, but in a facebook post, business Airlie Flags has offered to provide new ones for free.

Mrs Cowan is still hoping the person who took the flags will return them and has asked for them to be dropped at the side door under the porch.