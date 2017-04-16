Music dream is coming true

The Coconut Kids will make a bang at Wintermoon this year.

THE peaceful picturesque valley of Camerons Pocket, ten minutes west of Calen, is now humming with activity as the Wintermoon team repairs cyclone damage and puts the finishing touches to the festival site.

Music festivals are the ultimate musical experience and this favourite festival, from 5pm Friday 28 April to sundown on Monday 1 May, has a program full of bands, soloists, duos, magic, poetry and other activities too numerous to name.

The festival website www.wintermoonfestival.com details all the acts with links to their websites and music samples to tempt you to see them live at the festival.

The festival program will be published on the website soon.

Wintermoon is renowned for the quality and variety of its music.

Acoustic, blues, roots, trad, blue grass, world, Celtic, gypsy, country all have a place in the diverse Wintermoon program clever programming means that music lovers can hear their favourite acts at a variety of times and venues.

Lively bands have always been a feature of Wintermoon and 2017 is no exception.

The Bushwackers. The Round Mountain Girls, The Damian Howard Band, The Hillbilly Goats, The Angela Toohey Band, The Calling Brothers, The Coconut Kids, The Fat Cigars, Fez and the Fox, The Jay Bishoff Band and Sun Salute are just some of the acts guaranteed to have the audience up dancing.

Talented duos include David Flower and Caroline Trengrove, The Kirwan Sisters, Lux Nomad and The Innes Campbell Duo and among the solo performers are Casey Marie, John Ralph, Loren Kate, Matty Rogers, Niq Reefman and Tattyfaez Ablaze.

Participation is a big part of the Wintermoon experience and local musicians can perform on the blackboard stage as well as enjoying the music workshops and jam sessions.

Poetry always has a special place at Wintermoon and the popular Poets' Breakfast, hosted by Irish Joe Lynch starts every Festival day off at 8am in style and gives local poets an opportunity to shine.

Camping tickets are selling out fast online with limited spaces still available only at the Orange Grove and Stony Creek camp grounds while the very popular day tickets will be available at the gate.

You are invited to take time out from your cyclone recovery to enjoy this popular feast of fine music, fun and friendship only a short drive away.

COUNTDOWN

What: Wintermoon Festival

When: April 28 - May 1

Where: Camerons Pocket

Cost: See website for full details