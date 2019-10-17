Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Proserpine State High School Band will be among the students performing at A Gala Night Performance in Proserpine next week.
Proserpine State High School Band will be among the students performing at A Gala Night Performance in Proserpine next week. Contributed
Music

Music talent from across region to combine for gala evening

Monique Preston
by
17th Oct 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ABOUT 180 of the district's instrumental music students will take to the stage next week to show off their talents.

A Gala Night Performance will be held on Wednesday, October 3, to showcase the work of Proserpine State High School, Cannonvale State School and Proserpine State School students.

The night will see performances by the Proserpine High School Band and the Proserpine State School Choir.

The Little Kids Big Band - made up of about 100 musicians from Proserpine State School and Cannonvale State School - will also perform on the night.

It will be the first time all the students in the band will have performed together.

Instrumental music teacher Idris Harries teaches the woodwind, brass and percussions students pieces at both Cannonvale and Proserpine state schools, and then the two school classes will join together for next week's performance.

Proserpine State High School head of program for the arts, Jenny Napier, said the annual performance was the "highlight” of the instrumental music students' calendar.

"It's a really exciting night showcasing the year,” Mrs Napier said.

"It's a really uplifting event.

"It's great to see our young people enjoying music and advancing their skills in the arts.”

Each of the bands and the choir will perform several pieces on the night.

The performance will be held at Proserpine State High School's multi-purpose hall.

Doors will open at 6.30pm, with the performance starting at 7pm.

Entry is $5 for singles and $10 for a family of two adults and two children, with tickets available at the door.

In exciting news for all the schools' instrumental music programs, students will be able to learn string instruments, including violin, viola, cello and double bass from next year.

"In the future we will have a full orchestra,” Mrs Napier said.

a gala night performance little kids big band proserpine proserpine high school band proserpine state school choir whitsundays
Whitsunday Times

Top Stories

    Wedding planner business buyout revealed

    premium_icon Wedding planner business buyout revealed

    Business "It was absolutely a business decision and maybe not a very smart one short term - long term it will be.”

    Singles heat map: Where to find love in the region

    premium_icon Singles heat map: Where to find love in the region

    Dating Looking for love in all the statistically wrong places? Here’s our guide to the...

    Sh!t happens: Man's blase response to killing two animals

    premium_icon Sh!t happens: Man's blase response to killing two animals

    Crime A jury has delivered a verdict after a Mackay man was accused of serious animal...

    Putting the spotlight on our most special deliveries

    premium_icon Putting the spotlight on our most special deliveries

    News This ceremony will welcome our communities smallest bundles of joy