Music talent from across region to combine for gala evening

Proserpine State High School Band will be among the students performing at A Gala Night Performance in Proserpine next week. Contributed

ABOUT 180 of the district's instrumental music students will take to the stage next week to show off their talents.

A Gala Night Performance will be held on Wednesday, October 3, to showcase the work of Proserpine State High School, Cannonvale State School and Proserpine State School students.

The night will see performances by the Proserpine High School Band and the Proserpine State School Choir.

The Little Kids Big Band - made up of about 100 musicians from Proserpine State School and Cannonvale State School - will also perform on the night.

It will be the first time all the students in the band will have performed together.

Instrumental music teacher Idris Harries teaches the woodwind, brass and percussions students pieces at both Cannonvale and Proserpine state schools, and then the two school classes will join together for next week's performance.

Proserpine State High School head of program for the arts, Jenny Napier, said the annual performance was the "highlight” of the instrumental music students' calendar.

"It's a really exciting night showcasing the year,” Mrs Napier said.

"It's a really uplifting event.

"It's great to see our young people enjoying music and advancing their skills in the arts.”

Each of the bands and the choir will perform several pieces on the night.

The performance will be held at Proserpine State High School's multi-purpose hall.

Doors will open at 6.30pm, with the performance starting at 7pm.

Entry is $5 for singles and $10 for a family of two adults and two children, with tickets available at the door.

In exciting news for all the schools' instrumental music programs, students will be able to learn string instruments, including violin, viola, cello and double bass from next year.

"In the future we will have a full orchestra,” Mrs Napier said.