Music to heal Whitsunday's soul

Phil Emmanuel will appear at the Whitsunday benefit concert.

IF MUSIC has the power to heal then the Whitsunday community can look forward to some much-needed respite in the aftermath of Cyclone Debbie.

A benefit concert at the Whitsunday Sailing Club on May 27 will also raise money for the region's SES crews involved in the cyclone recovery.

Brought to you by the Airlie Beach Festival of Music, Whitsunday Regional Council, Tourism Whitsundays, at Hotel Group, the Whitsunday Times and ABC Tropical North, the full day event will include crowd pulling acts.

Hosted by Studio 10's Denise Drysdale, the line-up boasts the likes of James T (from Canned Heat), James Blundell, the Whitsundays' very own Kieran McCarthy, guitar legend Phil Emmanuel, Joel Turner from Beatbox and the Australian INXS Show.

There will also be light relief in the form of Paul Fenech from Fat Pizza vs Housos and a host of raffles and items up for auction on the day.

Airlie Beach Festival of Music founder Gavin "Butto" Butlin said the purpose of the benefit concert was "just to help out".

"It's the good thing to do - and to raise a bit of money for the SES's around the region because the effort they've put in has been amazing," he said.

"And it's really just to get the town to come together for the day to let their hair down - whatever's left of it," he joked.

Musician Phil Emmanuel said Airlie Beach was practically his second home and he'd been devastated to see news of the cyclone damage unfold.

"I just want to do everything I can to raise money for those poor buggers that need it," he said, adding now was the time for people to "dig deep".

Anyone wanting to donate prizes for the day's auctions and raffles is invited to contact Ellie Hanlon on 0408 062 816.

Mr Butlin said the event also needed a name and he invited the community to come up with the most fitting title possible.

The winner will receive a three-day pass to the 2017 Airlie Beach Festival of Music and a CD pack.

Tickets to the benefit concert can be bought online through Whitsunday Tickets for $20 and will be available for $25 on the gate.

VIP tickets will cost $169 and under 18's are free.

To enter the naming competition email editor@whitsundaytimes.com.au.

MUSICAL RELIEF

What: Cyclone relief benefit concert

Where: Whitsunday Sailing Club

When: Saturday, May 27, 10am-10pm

Cost: $20 pre-sale / $25 at the gate

To book: whitsundaytickets.com