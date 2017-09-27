Music which tells soulful story

Star of The Voice 2015 performed at the Whitsunday Rainforest Retreat on Tuesday.

A SMALL group of Whitsunday music fans enjoyed a soulful music experience from former star of The Voice Ethan Conway.

As an 18-year-old student of contemporary music, Ethan achieved an impressive feat in 2015, making it to the Top 20 of the highly competitive TV show.

He is now on a five day trip to the region and on Tuesday afternoon performed his trademark style of "raw emotional music” at the Whitsundays Rainforest Retreat.

"I grew up in our generation which is very pop music centric, but as I was learning music and studying my Bachelor degree I discovered old soul music and where music came from,” he said.

"It comes across in my vocals and the songs I choose where you can hear the influences of the older generation of music.

"I do love the catchiness of pop music and I also love the feeling of soul music which is raw emotion and not manipulated or mass produced...it is actual story telling.”

This week marks Mr Conway's first trip to the region.

He said he couldn't miss an opportunity to visit after hearing from his parents and others about the beauty of the area.

"My parents came up here 30 years ago from Ireland and went to Conway Beach because my last name is Conway and they loved it and showed me photos of Airlie Beach and the Whitsundays and Hamilton Island,” he said.

"I always knew it was a beautiful part of Australia but never had a chance to go.

"I wanted to see what all the talk was about and get some gigs up here.”

His trip comes shortly after trips to iconic holiday destinations including the Caribbean, New Zealand and across Europe.

On the topic of his stint with The Voice, Mr Conway said it was a nerve wracking experience, but one which helped him realise his full potential.

"I went through a process where you do six months of auditions before even getting on the show which are pretty intense and gruesome,” he said.

"You get whittled down to group of 124 in a blind audition and it is high stakes and high pressure.

"(But) it was a great experience, I don't know if everyone can do it but it is part of the job. If you want to do it in the real world it is more pressure than The Voice.”

The Whitsunday Rainforest Retreat also recently hosted high profile pop music band Justice Crew.