Musical talent on show

TALENTED; Will Kelly, 15, was the winner of the first heat of Young Whitsundays Got Talent at the Reef Gateway Hotel. TROY BANNISTER PHOTOGRAPHY

THE musical talents of local youngsters will be on display at a talent competition in Cannonvale which will run until October.

Young Whitsundays Got Talent is being held monthly by the Reef Gateway Hotel, with the first heat held on May 5.

The competition is for contestants aged up to 18 years, with the youngest last week a four-year-old who sang Twinkle Twinkle Little Star.

The winner of each monthly heat will go into a grand final in October.

The overall winner will compete on the main stage at the Airlie Beach Festival of Music in November.

Each of the heat winners will also perform on the busker's stage at the festival.

Reef Gateway functions manager and organiser of Whitsundays Got Talent Paula Hovey said the competition provided a platform for youngsters to perform.

She said it also provided a great opportunity for the winners to meet fellow musicians, both in the competition and at the Festival of Music.

"I sing myself and getting to do something like that would have been my dream,” Miss Hovey said.

The contestants are judged by three judges - Miss Hovey, as well as Airlie Beach Festival of Music representative Annie Freeman and Tourism Whitsunday representative Debbie Lewis.

The competition is held on the first Sunday of each month at the Reef Gateway Hotel from 1.30pm.

Ten competitors will take part each week, with some places still available in the September heat.

To register for that heat, log on here.

Miss Hovey said competitors in the first heat were "awesome”.

"They were all amazing,” she said.

"They set a pretty high bar.”

The winner was 15-year-old Will Kelly who played the piano and sang Elton John's Your Song.

"He was phenomenal,” Miss Hovey said.

The next heat is on June 2.

Miss Hovey encouraged as many people as possible to get along and see the talent on show.

"The more support, the better,” she said.

"Part of the judging is on the crowd's reaction.”

Miss Hovey thanked the Airlie Beach Festival of Music organisers for the opportunity for the winners to perform on stage, as well as supplying prizes for the heats.