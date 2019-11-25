Musos to raise money for shark attack victims

The biggest crowd yet is expected to gather for Backyard Sessions Vol VI on December 7.

A NEW way of enjoying live music is proving so successful that organisers are about to hold their biggest event yet.

Backyard Sessions is taking the region by storm, with 100 per cent of the tickets sold for the five live music sessions so far, all held in people's backyards and gardens.

Now, organiser and founder Kaylee West is getting ready to welcome her biggest crowd yet when 200 people gather in a Flame Tree garden to listen to some excellent local musicians and also raise money for a good cause.

All revenue from ticket sales for Backyard Sessions Volume Six, on Saturday, December 7, will go directly to Alistair and Danny, the two British backpackers involved in the shark attack in October.

Ms West works as a deckhand for ZigZag Whitsundays, and says it is a cause that's "close to home”.

"All of the proceeds will go to the boys and everyone involved is donating 100 per cent of their time, plus the marine tourism industry has been amazing also, donating trips to raffle off on the night,” she said.

"I want to raise as much as I can for them - their health insurance only goes so far. One of the boys had to fly home first class as he had to have his leg elevated, which doesn't come cheap.

"They are just backpackers, so I wanted to contribute in any way possible. Danny came out and finished his trip with us and finally saw Whitehaven Beach.”

Backyard Sessions Volume Six will feature four local artists - Megan Grace, The Dazeychains, Adyn Kingi and Josiah - plus special guests, still to be announced.

The family-friendly event will be held in Flame Tree, with the precise address sent to ticketholders on the day. Already, 70 of the 200 tickets available have been sold.

"The response so far to Backyard Sessions has been amazing - it's a really fun night,” Ms West, who is herself a singer-songwriter, said.

"When I moved to town, I noticed there wasn't much local stuff going on in smaller venues. I have a lot of muso friends and I had a friend coming over from Perth and I just organised a gig, and it went from there.

"The sessions are in a small, intimate setting - everyone starts to have conversations and it's good to get to know each other - it's a different vibe.”

Tickets are available through Eventbrite and more information can be found on the event Facebook page.

Attendees are asked to bring their own drinks, mosquito repellent, picnic blankets and pillows. Doors open at 6pm for a 6.30pm start.