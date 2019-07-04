Must-see $10 kids movie coming to Mackay screens

ON SHOW: Guess How Much I Love You is screening as part of the Christmas in July event at Birch Carroll & Coyle

IT'S CHRISTMAS in July and to celebrate everybody's favourite children's characters are taking to the big screen!

The Nutbrown Hares; Little Field Mouse, Little Redwood Fox, Little White Owl and Little Grey Squirrel will spread the message of love and friendship to all the children when they hit the big screen at Mount Pleasant cinema in July.

The meadow friends are expected to be playing, laughing and discovering the wonder in Guess How Much I Love You - The Adventures of Little Nutbrown Hare - Christmas in July.

The animated series is popular with a 25-year history in Australia.

The television series, which teaches children about the value of emotions and educates them about expressing themselves, has produced two seasons with 78 episodes.

There have also been two holiday films and the show broadcasts in 160 countries.

Starting July 25, and continuing for two weeks the 26-minute Christmas holiday special 'Christmas to the Moon and Back' with bonus two 10-minute festive themed episodes, 'The Holly Branch' and 'Feast Day' will be screened for just $10.

Christmas to the Moon and Back

On a snow-covered Christmas Eve, Little Nutbrown Hare and his friends stumble across a little Brown Bear who is lost. Determined to return their young friend back to his mother in time for Christmas, the friends venture bravely into the unknown woods. Through this epic journey we are reminded that the greatest gift is being with the ones you love.

The Holly Branch

Little Nutbrown Hare wakes up to a surprise gift from Little Spotty Deer. This gives Little Nutbrown Hare and Little Field Mouse the idea to surprise all their other friends with gifts too.

Feast Day

Little Nutbrown Hare and his friends try to find a special place and special food for Feast Day. Will he find anywhere special enough?