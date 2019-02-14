Mustangs lead the way in Supercars testing

Chaz Mostert pushes his Supercheap Auto Racing Ford Mustang during the Supercars Season Test Day at Phillip Island on Thursday. Picture: Daniel Kalisz/Getty Images

THE Mustang has dispelled early season fears it would be uncompetitive, with Ford drivers recording the fastest three laps at the Supercars test day at Phillip Island on Thursday.

Tickford Racing's Cam Waters was quickest, charting a 1:30.7265 lap - about a second and a half slower than the practice lap record.

He was followed by Fabian Coulthard and Chaz Mostert's co-driver, James Moffat, who each recorded their quickest effort on their last lap of the day.

All six Mustangs sat in the top 10 of the final timing chart, with reigning champion Scott McLaughlin eighth quickest.

"It's been a long couple of weeks, months to get to this point ... a very proud moment to hit the track," McLaughlin said.

"So far, so good. Everything's running well."

Shane van Gisbergen was the quickest of his Red Bull HRT title rivals at 14th.

The test day is a non-competitive outing designed to help teams ahead of the season-opening Adelaide 500 in a fortnight.

But for the Erebus Motorsport team, there was disappointment to have to back their cars into the truck ahead of time.

David Reynolds, who was the fourth fastest driver, had to leave the session mid-afternoon after warnings from stewards that his was Commodore breaking noise standards.

"We got told mid-morning that the cars were too loud, and we don't have a solution to fix them," Erebus chief executive Barry Ryan told the Supercars website.

"We sort of pushed through as long as we could until they said, basically, we couldn't go on with it, so we're going home.

"We've had the same muffler, same exhaust, same engines for three years, I don't know how all of a sudden we're too loud."

Reynolds and teammate Anton de Pasquale were sitting first and third when they pulled the pin short of 50 laps.

"There's nothing we could do, we don't have stuff in the truck to make the car quieter," Ryan said.

"If we slip back, who cares. There's no points today. We're not going to win the championship today."

Most cars completed at least 70 laps at the coastal circuit. Tim Slade topped the field with 105.

Mark Winterbottom completed his first official laps in a Holden, and Garth Tander was one of seven co-drivers to enjoy a run.

