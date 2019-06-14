Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Mutilated sawfish a sorry sight

by WILL ZWAR
14th Jun 2019 4:23 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN ENDANGERED 2m long sawfish has washed up on Nightcliff beach dead after having it's beak cut off as a trophy

The creature was found by Nightcliff local Gemma near the Rapid Creek mouth.

"My boyfriend and I were just walking our dog when we noticed it," she said.

"From the back we thought it was a shark, then realised it was actually a sawfish with its saw cut off.

"To think someone has killed such an amazing prehistoric animal for their trophy collection, it's extremely sad."

 

A 2m sawfish washed up on Nightcliff beach with its rostrum detached. PICTURE SUPPLIED
A 2m sawfish washed up on Nightcliff beach with its rostrum detached. PICTURE SUPPLIED

Australian Marine Conservation Society marine campaigner Adele Pedder said the fish's beak, known as a rostrum, was often taken by hunters.

"Hunters use them as a trophy," she said. "(But) they are an endangered species, people are not allowed to kill them."

crime sawfish

Top Stories

    REVEALED: Whitsunday Council budget breakdown

    premium_icon REVEALED: Whitsunday Council budget breakdown

    Council News See what your division has been allocated in the Whitsunday Regional Council Budget.

    Selling islands a unique way of life for CQ man

    premium_icon Selling islands a unique way of life for CQ man

    Business Richard Vanhoff is selling islands in Australia and the Maldives

    GIG GUIDE: What's on the Whitsundays this weekend

    GIG GUIDE: What's on the Whitsundays this weekend

    Music Check out what's happening around the region.

    FISHING: Optimum weather for anglers this weekend

    FISHING: Optimum weather for anglers this weekend

    Fishing The weather will be sublime for fishing this weekend.