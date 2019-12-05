MVPs and Aussie team: Meet the volleyball stars from Prossie

TOP PLAYER: Sasha Templeton (left) received the most valuable player award in her Queensland team at the annual Volleyball Queensland Gala Awards ceremony.

VOLLEYBALL: The volleyball stars of the future are coming out of Proserpine State High School, with one student set to contest the Australian Open Age Championships later this month.

Kasey Hogan was selected to play in the Queensland U17 club volleyball side and contested the National Junior Volleyball Championships in Canberra in the September school holidays.

From this tournament, Kasey - who was a successful Queensland triathlete before she discovered volleyball at school - has been selected in the Queensland Pirates Division 1 Open Women's team to contest the Australian Open Age Championships, in December.

Sasha Templeton was named most valuable player of the tournament at the Queensland Intermediate Schools Cup for Year 10 Division 1, playing a year up a grade.

She was then selected in the Queensland U15 club volleyball side and contested the National Junior Championships in Canberra in the September school holidays.

She also received the most valuable player award in her Queensland team at the annual Volleyball Queensland Gala Awards ceremony, outlining the successful season she has had.

Kasey Hogan (jumping) is set to contest the Australian Open Age Volleyball Championships later this month.

Physical education teacher Ben Smith, who trains the volleyball teams, said they all worked extremely hard.

"We are sending away four school teams to the Queensland Championships and two teams to the National Championships,” he said.

"They all work really hard and deserve everything they get.”

As well, Tui Taylor was selected as a shadow for the Queensland U19 schoolgirls team at the State Championships in Townsville in June.

Jack Ryan has been training as part of the Queensland Academy of Sport with a regional scholarship. Sam Flowerday, a former student who would have graduated this year, has been on European tours with the Australian Institute of Sport squad and is playing for the Canberra Heat men's side in the Australian Volleyball League, and has represented the Queensland U19s.

Mr Smith thanked the teams' sponsors Benn Ryan Building and Proserpine Pies and Pastries.