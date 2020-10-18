‘My best mate’: Wife’s emotional farewell to judge after tragedy

Judge Guy Andrew has been farewelled at a funeral service in Brisbane on Saturday morning, following his death last week.

Judge Andrew, 55, was found dead in bushland near Mt Coot-Tha on October 8, after he went missing five days earlier.

He took his own life.

On Saturday, Judge Andrew's daughters Morgan and Bridget, said "family was everything" to him.

"Our dad was a wise man. Family was everything to dad," Morgan and Bridget's shared statement said.

"The amount of time dad dedicated to our family was nothing short of incredible. Dad's currency was time and he was never stingy with it.

"Dad finally did something for himself and we are not here to judge somebody who never judged the actions of anybody else."

The Andrew family has received dozens of letters of support in the last week, wife Nicole Andrew said.

Mrs Andrew called him her "best mate".

Federal Circuit Court Townsville Judge Guy Andrew, Townsville Bulletin pic

"My life with Guy has been nothing but brilliant - 34 years we were together," she said.

"We made a life together and a family. We worked hard and through dedication to each other we created a life and never looked back.

"He loved me for who I was. He gave me two very special gifts in my life - my two daughters.

"Morgan and Bridget were his very special treasures. They know and they always will."

Mrs Andrew said her husband made an effort for everyone he met.

"He was always there for people, he knew the names of the security guards and he knew their wives and families," she said.

Judge Andrew was a devoted husband, father and neighbour, the service heard.

He was a Liverpool Football Club fan and a keen fisherman with "an obsession with catching the biggest whiting in the Pottsville Creek".

He also enjoyed amateur carpentry, with neighbours saying they would frequently saw him working around the house with his beloved tool belt strapped around him.

"He helped shape my sons into the men they are today and for that I'm forever grateful," one neighbour said.

Judge Guy Andrew worked in Brisbane most recently as a Federal Circuit Court judge following a long and successful career as a lawyer.