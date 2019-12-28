My dad and I entered the ScoMo holiday fray
MY DAD and I don’t talk politics but, on Christmas Day, he brought up the ScoMo furore. And, for once, we mostly agreed.
I might not be the PM’s biggest fan but I’m of the view that the bloke is entitled to a holiday with his wife and children. I’m going to guess after the year he’s had, his wife was firm about family time as the year ended.
But, perhaps, given the fire disaster, he could have opted for a break closer to home; on our island, instead of an American one.
At the very least, he should have returned home the minute the fires took another turn for the worse.
The way then Premier Anna Bligh united Queensland when the 2011 floods unfolded through her raw and emotional speech shows what real leadership is.
Watching New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern after the Christchurch massacre and the recent volcano explosion shows what real leadership is.
This Prime Minister has a long was to go when it comes to unifying a country.