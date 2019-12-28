My dad and I entered the ScoMo holiday fray

A mural by artist Scott Marsh depicting Prime Minister Scott Morrison on holiday in Hawaii is seen on December 26, 2019 in Sydney, Australia. The Prime Minister returned to Australia from a family holiday on Saturday December 21, following intense criticism for taking leave while bushfires burned across Australia. Emergency-level fires swept across parts of New South Wales and South Australia ove

MY DAD and I don’t talk politics but, on Christmas Day, he brought up the ScoMo furore. And, for once, we mostly agreed.

I might not be the PM’s biggest fan but I’m of the view that the bloke is entitled to a holiday with his wife and children. I’m going to guess after the year he’s had, his wife was firm about family time as the year ended.

But, perhaps, given the fire disaster, he could have opted for a break closer to home; on our island, instead of an American one.

At the very least, he should have returned home the minute the fires took another turn for the worse.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison meets crews from Woodside CFS in Woodside, on Tuesday, December 24. Picture: Kelly Barnes/AAP

The way then Premier Anna Bligh united Queensland when the 2011 floods unfolded through her raw and emotional speech shows what real leadership is.

Watching New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern after the Christchurch massacre and the recent volcano explosion shows what real leadership is.

This Prime Minister has a long was to go when it comes to unifying a country.