'My heart is broken': Tributes for teen killed in crash

Jack Dunwoodie was killed on August 22, 2019 in a single vehicle crash at Mount Pleasant.

EMOTIONAL tributes are pouring in for the Mackay Christian College student who tragically died last night in a single vehicle crash at Mount Pleasant.

Heartbroken family and friends are reeling as they struggle to come to terms with the loss of the 18-year-old taken too soon and described as a "loyal, caring and respectful" young man.

Eimeo teen Jack Dunwoodie was killed after the ute he was driving left Mackay-Bucasia Rd and crashed into a concrete drain about 9.15pm.

One friend wrote: "My heart is so broken. Rest easy my bro. You will be missed but never forgotten... I'm so glad that you were a part of my life. I love you and I miss you. Rest in peace."

One of Jack's former teachers at MCC described the teen as a "mature, well-mannered and hard-working young man with an excellent work ethic".

"He is loyal, caring and respectful and takes pride in everything he does," Mark Swadling wrote on Jack's Linked In page.

His friends have remembered Jack as an "amazing guy" and the type "to help anyone when they needed it".

"Rest in peace brother. You will always be missed. See you again someday," another friend wrote.

Jack completed a Certificate II in engineering pathways at MCC over two years. He also worked at Woolworths and was also heavily involved in showing cattle.

"So incredibly heartbreaking, deepest condolences to your friends and family, you will be missed by all. Rest In Peace."