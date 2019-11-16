‘My kids haven’t slept’: Family petrified after theft

DEVASTATED: Jude Richards, 11, is heartbroken after his surfboard was stolen. Photo: Contributed

RESIDENTS of a Sunshine Coast suburb have been left "extremely disturbed" after a thief stole a young boy's prized possession.

Vivienne Flower and her Buderim neighbours were the victims of multiple robberies during the early hours of the morning last Saturday.

The mum and her 11-year-old son Jude Richards woke to attend a surfing competition at 4am, yet the young boy was soon "heartbroken" over their discovery.

"We left his board inside our ute but inside the garden too," Mrs Flower said.

"When we came out to leave, we realised the board was gone."

Mrs Flower then went to investigate further, and found a pile of food and a kid's bike had been discarded within the nearby bushes.

It was soon discovered the food had been taken from an elderly neighbour's fridge, who Mrs Flower said were "frightened" by the news.

The stolen surfboard.

"He was just stealing anything, it's opportunistic," she said.

Mrs Flower said her husband saw the presumed thief return to collect the food, but couldn't be caught.

Her children are now "really distressed" as a result of the robbery.

"It's awful, my kids haven't slept," Mrs Flower said.

"I'm not that bad … but they're petrified. They're worried every night the man will come back.

"It's really horrible for them because they felt safe before, but now they don't."

With the custom-made board now gone, Mrs Flower said it was a "wake-up call" for her family.

"It's not easily replaceable (the board)," she said.

"It's really quite expensive new, but it wouldn't be second-hand.

"But people like that will keep on doing it until they're caught, it's not a one-off thing."

Anyone with information regarding the robbery is urged to contact police.