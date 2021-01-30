Menu
It’s the move that shocked the NRL, but Roger Tuivasa-Sheck is adamant his switch to rugby won’t be a distraction this season.
Rugby League

‘My last year’: Tuivasa-Sheck confirms rugby switch

by Michael Carayannis
30th Jan 2021 10:41 AM
Roger Tuivasa-Sheck has confirmed he will quit the NRL at the end of the season to make a move to New Zealand rugby.

"It's confirming this will be my last year with the club," Tuivasa-Sheck said. "I will be moving to New Zealand rugby next year.

"The club have been supportive in the request and the options for me to explore. I'm grateful. 2021 is my focus, I'm excited about this year."

 

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck has always wanted to play for the All Blacks.
The announcement comes after The Daily Telegraph dropped the bombshell of the 27-year-old's impending code switch this week.

He has long harboured an ambition to test himself in the 15-man game and with the World Cup just two years away, next year loomed as now or never for the Dally M winner.

The Warriors gave Tuivasa-Sheck permission to negotiate with New Zealand rugby during the most recent off-season. The club retains first rights on Tuivasa-Sheck should he make a return to the NRL.

The move now arms the Warriors with more than a million dollars in salary cap space heading into 2022.

Tuivasa-Sheck trained with the All Blacks seven's squad during the off-season. He also played representative rugby at school in New Zealand before joining the Roosters.

 

Originally published as 'My last year': Tuivasa-Sheck confirms rugby switch

