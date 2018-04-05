My never-ending NRL tipping nightmare

Reporter Matty Holdsworth can't tip to save his life this season.

OPINION: EACH week I find time on a Thursday to cast an eye over the NRL team lists, check out the key match-ups, and make an informed decision who to tip.

This year, I'm ready to throw my playbook out the window.

I'd be better off guessing, or tipping the opposite to my thoughts.

After 32 games of NRL I'm sitting on 15 correct tips for the Daily's internal tipping comp.

That's under 50 per cent. Embarrassingly low.

But I'm not the only one.

The upsets have been thick and thin. I'm more likely to win the lotto than nail a perfect round.

Parramatta Eels, favourites in all four of their matches, have looked an enticing tip each week.

For four straight weeks I've tipped them, and four straight weeks been let down.

Ricky Stuart's woeful Raiders are the same.

For better or worse, depending on one's allegiance, the New Zealand Warriors and Wests Tigers continue to baffle at the pointy end of the ladder.

Show me an NRL tipster with a perfect season and I will personally write them a letter demanding an explanation.

Don't get me wrong though - the viewing is as intriguing as it is fantastic.

For the neutral fan it is the best thing since sliced bread.

They say premierships - and tipping comps - aren't won in March, but they sure can be lost.

There are few denying it will be the closest season in living memory, and until teams and coaches work each other out, I'll continue to lose sleep over incorrect tips.

To help you with your selections this round, here is what I am tipping. I'd go the exact opposite though.