Medicare payment scam warning

The Coalition suffered from Labor’s “Mediscare” campaign during the 2016 election which convinced voters the Turnbull Government planned to privatise or sell off Medicare.

The Coalition suffered from Labor’s “Mediscare” campaign during the 2016 election which convinced voters the Turnbull Government planned to privatise or sell off Medicare.

THE controversial MyGov payment website has become the target of scammers attempting to part users from their bank login and account details.

The federal government's StaySmartOnline service says the scam involves a 'phishing' email that looks to be from Medicare, and a 'cloned' MyGov payment website.

The fake Medicare email asks recipients to update their Electronic Funds Transfer (EFT) details in order to receive benefits and claims.

But if recipients click the provided links, they are taken to a replica of the real myGov website.

After being prompted to enter your login details and provide a secret security question and answer, users are transferred to a fake Medicare website.

"These emails and web pages feature myGov and Medicare design and branding, making them appear legitimate," the StaySmartOnline statement reads.

The ‘phishing’ email which takes users to fake myGov and Medicare payment websites.

It advises to follow the following steps to avoid email scams:

- Do not click on links in emails or text messages claiming to be from myGov or Medicare. myGov will never send you a text, email or attachment with hyperlinks or web addresses.

- Don't open messages if you don't know the sender, or if you're not expecting them.

- Be suspicious of messages that aren't addressed directly to you, or don't use your correct name.

- Login to your official myGov account by typing the web address into your browser, to check your inbox for any legitimate emails from Medicare.

- You can also contact the organisation separately to check if they have sent the message.

If you are concerned that your personal information has been compromised and misused, you can contact Australia's National Identity and Cyber Support Service, IDCare or use their free Cyber First Aid Kit.

If you have been a victim of a cybercrime such as fraud, report it to the Australian Cybercrime Online Reporting Network (ACORN).

Human Services Minister Michael Keenan has announced the Government intends to introduce a controversial new system that may soon see welfare recipients required to have their face scanned and analysed before they can access their payments.

The system, which will also affect people trying access Medicare and childcare subsidies, age pension and pay tax online, is part of a new biometric security program that is set to begin in October.

Under the new strategy those trying to access these government services will be required to take photo to create a myGov ID, which will then be checked against driver's licences and passports to confirm their identity.

When fully rolled out the digital identity solution will allow users access to almost any government agency through one single portal, with the trial allowing 100,000 people to apply for a Tax File number online.