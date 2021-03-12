Mysterious light flashes across skies off Mackay coast

VMR Mackay was activated after police received a report from the public of a bright light that flashed through the skies off the Mackay coast last night. Picture: VMR Mackay

A bright flash of light through the skies off Mackay initially thought to be an emergency flare and which triggered a marine search was likely meteor shower activity.

VMR Mackay was activated about 9pm Thursday after police received a report from the public of a “bright flash of light”.

The report was backed up by a professional mariner nearby, and police asked VMR Mackay to investigate.

“While the VMR crew was assembling, ongoing investigations by multiple officials continued,” the rescue agency said on social media which has been a hive of discussions as to what the light was.

“As the crew had Mastermyne Rescue 5 leaving the marina, officials called to advise the sighting was most likely meteor shower activity that has been reported and confirmed by government departments.

“However, due to the quite specific direction provided by the professional mariner, it was suggested VMR Mackay conduct a search in the area to be sure, which was also a great opportunity for night search training.”

The service said the activation was a timely reminder for all people on the water to report what could be flares while at sea.

“If you see what you believe is a flare or some other distress signal at sea, please take a moment to note some details like what colour was the light, your location and direction you were look at the time, did the light go up and then arc down, how long was the light visible, any known local landmarks or islands you could see in the background,” the post read.

“All these details will help when you report the sighting.

“Once the light fades and you turn around, it can be hard to look back out to sea and find the same direction you were facing.”

The Daily Mercury has contacted various agencies to find out what the light was.