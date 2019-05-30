Menu
WELCOME: There's a new vegetable in stock at Coles Cannonvale, and if it's anything like it's parents (brocolini and cauliflower) it could be dubbed as a superfood. Georgia Simpson
Offbeat

What is caulini? Mysterious veg at Whitsunday supermarket

Georgia Simpson
by
30th May 2019

IF CAULIFLOWER and broccolini had a baby, would this be it? 

Nestled between the cauliflower and broccolini at Cannonvale Coles supermarket lies this mysterious, new vegetable.

It's called 'caulini' and if it's anything like its uber healthy mum and dad, it could be dubbed the next big superfood.

If you've never heard of it, you might like to know it's part of the brassica family, along with the aforementioned cauliflower, broccolini, broccoli and cabbage.

Described as "sweet and tender cauliflower stems", the vegetable is part of a new line for the winter period at the supermarket, and it's 100 per cent Australian grown.

It's long, slender green stems look especially edible with it's milky florets on top, and it could be the perfect vegetable to jazz up your regular stir-fry or side dish.

The burning question is: How do you have your caulini?

