Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Mystery Northern Rivers man now a millionaire

Javier Encalada
14th Feb 2020 5:46 AM | Updated: 5:46 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A NORTHERN Rivers man declared he's rapt to receive the life-changing news he's a Lotto millionaire.

The Eureka resident held the only division one winning entry nationally in the Wednesday Lotto draw 3947, taking home a prize of $1 million.

Confirming the news with a NSW Lotteries official this afternoon, the winner said he made the exciting discovery last night.

"I checked my ticket late last night and that's when I realised I'd won division one," he said.

"I couldn't believe it. It took awhile to sink in.

"I'm rapt. This will definitely change my life."

When asked how he planned to enjoy his million-dollar windfall, the Byron Shire player said he'd need some time to think.

"I'm really not sure yet," he said.

"I'll have to have a big think."

The winner, who wishes to remain anonymous, purchased his million-dollar winning entry online at thelott.com.

The winning numbers in the Wednesday Lotto draw 3947 were 11, 41, 37, 14, 5 and 45 while the supplementary numbers were 39 and 13.

The Lott's division one winning tally has now reached 240 so far this financial year, including 78 won by NSW Lotteries customers.

Between January 1 and December 31, 2019, there were 108 division one winning Monday and Wednesday Lotto entries across Australia, which collectively won $106 million.

byron bay byron shire eureka lotto northern rivers lifestyle winner
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Pro anglers casting a line at Proserpine

        premium_icon Pro anglers casting a line at Proserpine

        News Children will have a chance to learn from the best at the first Kid’s Fishing Academy at Lake Proserpine.

        • 14th Feb 2020 5:00 AM
        ‘DEADLY’: Bowen’s indigenous tourism potential is ‘huge’

        premium_icon ‘DEADLY’: Bowen’s indigenous tourism potential is ‘huge’

        News The Year of Indigneous Tourism could be ‘huge’ for Bowen and the region.

        • 14th Feb 2020 5:00 AM
        Couple who tied knot on Valentine’s Day return for 25th

        premium_icon Couple who tied knot on Valentine’s Day return for 25th

        News Couple have returned to the same spot to celebrate

        • 14th Feb 2020 5:00 AM
        GW3 putting our regions on government agendas

        premium_icon GW3 putting our regions on government agendas

        Opinion Busy 2019 makes way for busier 2020 pushing for Mackay Isaac Whitsunday regions

        • 14th Feb 2020 5:00 AM