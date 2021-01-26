Menu
Police are yet to identify the man whose body was found stuffed in a wheelie bin at a dam in Western Australia. They are calling for help to solve the mystery.
Crime

Mystery over body in wheelie bin at dam

by Angie Raphael
26th Jan 2021 1:10 PM

Homicide detectives are working to identify a man whose body was discovered partially submerged in a wheelie bin at a dam east of Perth.

A group of people, including teenagers, are believed to have found the body at the Glenbrook Dam within the John Forrest National Park in Hovea just after 12.30pm on Monday.

They were reportedly alerted to the wheelie bin after noticing a foul smell.

"Investigations into identity of the victim are ongoing," police said in a statement on Tuesday.

Images from the crime scene show a pink bag protruding from the bin and several officers in waist-deep water removing the bin.

Homicide detectives are trying to identify a body found in the Glenbrook Dam within the John Forrest National Park in WA. Picture: 7 News
Homicide detectives are trying to identify a body found in the Glenbrook Dam within the John Forrest National Park in WA. Picture: 7 News

Police divers also attended the crime scene, and officers are expected to remain at the dam for days as they conduct a full forensic check for evidence.

Recruits from the WA Police Force Academy will also assist with a grid search of the crime scene on Tuesday.

Some visitors, who arrived at the dam for the Australian Day public holiday, were unaware it was a crime scene and were turned away.

Anyone who saw the bin in the dam or any suspicious activity in the area is urged to contact Crime Stoppers.

Originally published as Mystery over body in wheelie bin at dam

